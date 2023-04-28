Met Gala 2023: When And Where to Watch the Celebrities Walk the Red Carpet; Deets Inside

Met Gala 2023 has announced its theme as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late Chanel creative director who passed away in 2019. The highly anticipated event, known as fashion’s biggest night out, is scheduled for May 1st, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
For those interested in watching, here is a comprehensive guide with all the necessary information about the 2023 Met Gala.
When is Met Gala 2023?
Scheduled for Monday, May 1st, 2023, in New York, the Met Gala is a highly anticipated annual event that has taken place on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, with the exception of the cancelled 2020 event and the 2021 event, which was postponed until September due to the pandemic.
What is the theme of Met Gala 2023?
The Met Gala 2023 will be honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The event will not feature a traditional retrospective, as Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton will be in charge of the exhibition, and Amanda Harlech, who worked closely with Lagerfeld, will serve as the show’s creative consultant. The dress code for this year’s Met Gala is “in honor of Karl," with attendees having the option to choose from Lagerfeld’s vast archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and his own eponymous brand.
Who are the hosts of Met Gala 2023?
The official co-chairs for the Met Gala 2023 have been announced by Vogue on January 18th. The hosts will include Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.
Where can I watch the Met Gala 2023?
For fashion enthusiasts, Vogue’s livestream will be available to follow all the happenings at the Met Gala 2023. Although the hosts for this year’s red carpet have not been announced yet, in the previous year, Vanessa Hudgens, Hamish Bowles, and La La Anthony, an actor and television personality, interviewed the guests as they arrived at the Met. This year’s event will be hosted by Derek Blasberg, a writer and man-about-town, Chloe Fineman from Saturday Night Live, and La La Anthony. Emma Chamberlain will also make an appearance as a special correspondent.
What is Met Gala?
Anna Wintour has been organizing and leading the Met Gala since 1995, and it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual fashion celebration. The event, which is considered a fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been traditionally timed to coincide with the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition. Each year, the gala raises tens of millions of dollars.
What happens at Met Gala?
The Met Gala is shrouded in secrecy, and guests are required to follow a strict no-phone policy, which prohibits social media posts. However, in 2017, some celebrities notoriously broke the rules by taking selfies and smoking in the bathroom. The event usually features a well-known performer, such as Rihanna, and guests typically tour the exhibition before gathering together for a dinner.
