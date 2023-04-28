Met Gala 2023: When And Where to Watch the Celebrities Walk the Red Carpet; Deets Inside

Met Gala 2023 has announced its theme as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late Chanel creative director who passed away in 2019. The highly anticipated event, known as fashion’s biggest night out, is scheduled for May 1st, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

For those interested in watching, here is a comprehensive guide with all the necessary information about the 2023 Met Gala.