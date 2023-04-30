MET Gala 2023: Who is Choupette? Why Are Alia Bhatt and Kim Kardashian Talking About Her?

She’s peaceful, funny, fun, graceful, she’s pretty to look at and she has a great gait but her main quality is that she doesn’t speak. It was love at first sight. - Karl Lagerfeld

This is how the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld described his beloved cat, Choupette Lagerfeld, on Instagram. According to the New York Post, Choupette has received an invitation to attend the much awaited MET Gala 2023. Will she attend or not, is still the question?

The 2023 Met Gala will honour the late designer with the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and will see guests from all across the globe attend the gala event on May 1, 2023. Given that Choupette has been an integral part of Lagerfeld’s life, it will be interesting to see if she will grace the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York.

Ahead of the iconic event, celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kim Kardashian have showered their love for Choupette in their own unique way. A few days ago, reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a series of images where she is seen sitting and posing beside Choupette.

Silencing the rumours on not being invited to the MET this year, Kim wrote: “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met. (sic)” It will definitely be an iconic moment if Kim makes an entrance with Choupette. However, only time will tell.

While everyone has been playing the guessing game on who is invited and who is not? Choupette too joined the bandwagon and posted a playful video with a caption that read: Me, while everyone is wondering if I’m going to the Met Gala. Have a lovely Sunday dear friends (sic).”

All set to make her MET Gala debut this year, Alia who will be seen donning a Prabal Gurung design on the red carpet, was seen letting in on her MET prep on instagram. Interestingly, Alia made a subtle Choupette reference in the post. Alia Bhatt posed with her beloved cat Edward. Taking to instagram Alia captioned both the pictures, as ‘Prepping for the MET’… and the other picture said: ‘with my very own Choup-Ed’ and completed it with a heart emoji.

