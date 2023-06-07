Milind Soman's Lazy-Day Workout Is Making Us Tired

Milind Soman is known for his unwavering commitment to physical fitness. Regardless of the conditions, he consistently pushes himself to stay active. Recently, he shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, “Sweet dreams! Feeling lazy, so I tried this combination." In spite of the scorching heat in Mumbai, Milind emphasised his unyielding dedication to fitness, stating, “Even amidst the high temperatures this month, I firmly believe in dedicating a few minutes each day to outdoor activities that present even a slight challenge. It’s a habit I consider to be my best."

Watch the video here:

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, known for his dedication to fitness, recently shared a unique workout routine born out of his laziness. His routine consists of 4 sets each of 5 pull-ups and 5 push-ups. What makes it even more interesting is that he performed these exercises barefoot in a public park, showcasing his unconventional approach to staying fit.

