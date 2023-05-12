CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mindfulness and Meditation: Surprising Benefits They Offer to Your Sex Life
Mindfulness and Meditation: Surprising Benefits They Offer to Your Sex Life

These practices involve focusing one's attention on the present moment and acknowledging one's thoughts and feelings without judgment. (Image: Shutterstock)

While most people associate mindfulness and meditation with reducing stress and anxiety, they can also have a positive impact on one's sex life

Mindfulness and meditation are practices that have been gaining popularity in recent years due to their numerous mental and physical health benefits. These practices involve focusing one’s attention on the present moment and acknowledging one’s thoughts and feelings without judgment. While most people associate mindfulness and meditation with reducing stress and anxiety, they can also have a positive impact on one’s sex life. According to the National Library Of Medicine, sexual experiences can be enhanced by mindfulness and meditation techniques because they increase awareness, improve relaxation, and boost intimacy.

Here are some of the ways explained in detail how mindfulness and meditation can improve your sex life.

    • Heightened awareness
      Mindfulness helps improve awareness of one’s body and mind. By practicing mindfulness, one can tune into their physical sensations and emotional states during sexual activities. This heightened awareness can lead to a more enjoyable experience because it allows focus on the present and ability to fully immerse in the sensations and emotions of the experience.
    • Increased relaxation
      Meditation is known to reduce stress and anxiety, which can help you feel more comfortable during sexual activities. When you are relaxed, there is a greater chance that you will enjoy the sex and feel connected to the partner. Meditation can also help let go of distracting thoughts, allowing you to fully enjoy the moment.
    • Improved sexual function
      Research shows that mindfulness and meditation can improve sexual function in both men and women. For example, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy has been shown to improve sexual desire, arousal, and orgasm in women with sexual dysfunction. In men, mindfulness can help reduce performance anxiety and improve sexual satisfaction.
    • Boosted intimacy
      Mindfulness and meditation can also improve intimacy between partners. When a couple practices mindfulness, they become more attuned to each other’s needs and desires, which can lead to better communication and a deeper emotional connection. Meditation can help idevelop a greater sense of empathy and compassion, which can improve ability to connect with the partner on an emotional level.
    • Improved communication
      You can become more attentive in your interactions with your partner by practicing mindfulness and meditation. This can lead to improved communication and greater intimacy, both inside and outside the bedroom.

