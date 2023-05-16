Mindy Kaling's Manish Malhotra Lehenga With 4,000 Swarovski Crystals Is The Bling Factor We Need In Life

Mindy Kaling’s fashion sense is an appealing fusion of lively hues and detailed designs. The Office star seamlessly integrates contemporary trends with traditional motifs, resulting in glamorous outfits that pay tribute to her Indian background. Whether she wears a sari with a modern twist or gives her own spin to ethnic outfits, her traditional attire exudes grace, self-assurance, and a profound attachment to her heritage. The actress made heads turn with her presence at the commemorative dinner for the National Museum of Asian Art’s centennial, which took place in Washington, DC on Thursday, May 11.

Mindy donned a custom couture ensemble created by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Infusing a touch of Bollywood into the American capital, Mindy appeared stunning in a lehenga set which featured striking floral designs embellished with black and gunmetal crystals, stones, and sequins. To amplify the already elaborate and dramatic outfit, the sleeves had black feathers. Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote “The look displays abstract geometric borders trimmed with plush feather detailing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Revealing more about the ensemble, Malhotra explained to People Magazine that he sought to blend traditional and contemporary aesthetics for this couture outfit. He expressed that he “wanted to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian art while also showcasing modern design elements.”

The stunning garment featured a remarkable assemblage of 4,000 Swarovski stones, crystals, and sequins, symbolising the captivating allure of nature often depicted in traditional Indian artwork. Malhotra highlighted that an additional touch of contemporary elegance was infused into the ensemble through the incorporation of 300 ethically-sourced black feathers adorning the sleeves.

The designer and his team dedicated an astounding 2,500 hours to meticulously hand embroider this attention-grabbing ensemble. Malhotra said, “The design process was tenaciously intricate, with my skilled team working diligently to create a breath-taking final piece.” In terms of accessories, Mindy opted for a minimalistic approach and complemented her fashionable look with glamorous makeup style and strappy heels.

top videos

Malhotra expressed his admiration for Mindy’s exceptional sense of style and her warm personality, which made their collaboration truly delightful. “Knowing my creation made Mindy feel beautiful and confident made all the hard work and dedication to the design process worth it. It was truly interesting and exciting to collaborate with her on this special occasion, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” he concluded.

These days, Kaling is embracing the world of fashion wholeheartedly and has even ventured into designing her own swimwear collection. Just in time for the summer season, the Have I Ever co-creator introduced her latest collection consisting of 33 pieces in collaboration with Andie Swim, a brand she has admired for many years.