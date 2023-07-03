Mini Mathur Urges Women In Their 40s To Start Working Out, Here Is Why You Should Listen To Her

Mini Mathur’s social media is a reflection of her uber-confident and charismatic personality. Every now and then the actress takes to her social media accounts to share videos, pictures and stories that are extremely personal but can help others too. From workout videos to giving her fans and followers a tour of her fantastic wardrobe, she does it all and watching her is always a delight.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a story regarding her history of working out and her fitness. She wrote- “I’ve always thought of fitness as optional because my body has always been kind to me. But now I cannot imagine why I didn’t give back to it earlier. Women in your 40s please start now. It’s the only thing that will keep you sane."

Check out the story she shared-

Mini stresses hard on the point that working out could help keep women over 40 sane, how true is it? See, the first thing that people need to understand is the fact that the benefits of working out can go beyond physical health, yes you heard that right, working out can help improve your mental health.

If you are exercising on a daily basis then not only can it improve your mood but can also help with your anxiety and depression. A lot of studies also suggest that working out can also help you out if you are struggling with a low-self esteem, the adrenaline rush is bound to make you feel better.

When women reach their 40s, owing to work and family pressure they succumb to different mental health issues, sometimes they are diagnosed while other times they are not. Working out will divert your mind from things that bring you down, it is known to provide you with an ample amount of peace. All you need to do is give it some time and patience.