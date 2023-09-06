Mint To Lemongrass, 5 Natural Odours That Keep Mosquitoes Away

In India, the monsoon season ushers in a period of regeneration and rejuvenation by providing respite from the oppressive heat and revitalising the country’s lush landscapes. However, mosquitoes pose a silent hazard in the excitement of the wet season. Due to their capacity to spread a number of dangerous diseases, these small, buzzing insects can constitute a serious health risk. India, which is in the tropics, gets a lot of rain. Ponds and rivers are created as a result, which aids mosquito breeding.

Mosquito nets in rural homes and vaporised mosquito repellants in urban homes are ways you can protect yourself against this menace. But have you ever thought of any natural repellents that you can use which will not require you to spend much money? Let us tell you about some natural odours that repel mosquitoes and can be used anywhere.

Mint leaves

Mint leaves are used in drinks like iced tea and mojito. This flavour is also used in chewing gum. While we love the odour of mint, it is a different scenario for mosquitoes. These buzzing insects cannot stand the odour of mint and will stay away from any place where mint leaves are present.

Garlic

According to several studies, garlic, onions and other plants of the Alliaceae family have natural anti-microbial qualities that repel pests like mosquitoes. A high level of allicin may be infused into your blood by ingesting garlic or applying it to your skin, particularly the soles of your feet, making you an unattractive target for bites.

Neem oil

Neem oil was found to be efficient at repelling mosquitoes for up to 12 hours, according to a study that was published in the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass is not exactly a repellent but it contains citronella, which acts as a camouflage for our bodies’ natural scent which the mosquito picks up. Lemongrass thus throws mosquitoes off our track as they are unable to detect us.

Basil leaves

Mosquitoes can’t stand the smell of basil leaves and thus you can keep a basil plant at home to reduce mosquito infestation.