Mira Kapoor Continues Her White Streak, This Time in a Stunning Gown

Mira Kapoor’s undeniable diva status shines through her impeccable fashion experiments, effortlessly making each look her own. Her unique style choices never fail to captivate fans, who eagerly await updates on her wardrobe additions and fashion statements. Recently, Mira delighted her followers with a series of photos from an extravagant award ceremony, giving them a glimpse of her stunning ensemble.

During a recent award ceremony, Mira Kapoor made a striking appearance in a captivating gown by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. The off-shoulder gown showcased an elegant black and white stripe pattern, exuding sophistication and style. To complement her ensemble, Mira accessorized with stunning statement diamond earrings and a ring from Mahesh Notandass. Her hair was styled in a chic ponytail adorned with wavy curls, completing her glamorous look for the evening.

Her makeup artist for the day, Richard Joseph, complemented her look with silver eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and nude lipstick. “Didn’t they say diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” captioned Meera as she posted her dazzling pictures posing against a white and green backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Well, it is not the first time that Mira chose to go with a white outfit to rock an event. Recently, she was snapped at the grand opening of NMCCC, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira also marked her presence at the event, wearing a breathtaking white attire. Her dreamy appearance at the event garnered the attention of her fans and she was showered with appreciation and praises for her on-point fashion game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor’s pictures had everyone swooning as she shared snapshots of her stunning ensemble on Instagram. The attention to detail was evident as she paired her draped gown with bracelets that beautifully echoed the intricate design of the dress. The pastel green beaded neckpiece and bracelet flawlessly matched the attire, adding a touch of elegance. Mira’s hair was styled in a low bun with side hair tied, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Her sheen makeup look was impeccably done, highlighting her features perfectly. Mira Kapoor’s caption, “White is always right," aptly captured the essence of her impeccable fashion choice.