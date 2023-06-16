Mira Rajput's Chic Flats Worth Rs. 40,000 Is A Must Have This Summer, Details Inside

Mira Rajput is known for her uber-chic sartorial choices, whether she is attending a star-studded Bollywood wedding, walking the red carpet with her husband Shahid Kapoor or running daily errands- her style game is always on point. The diva’s know-how of clothing appropriation is truly commendable and she always knows how to make a statement even in casual clothing.

Recently, Mira was spotted out and about in the city donning a rather casual summer-friendly look. But, what caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and critics was her pair of flats. In case, you have not seen the look yet, check out the video-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mira is seen sporting a pair of flats from the brand ‘Chloe’. On the website of the brand, this pair of flats is called ‘Woody Flat Mule’ and is priced at $490 which if converted to Indian currency would stand at Rs. 40,138. The flats come in multiple shades such as white, green and beige. Mira wore the one with green broad bold straps that featured the brand’s name in red and was surely striking.

She paired these shoes with a green flowy short dress that flaunted a v-shaped neckline and had frilled short sleeves. The subtle print on the dress screamed summery and exuded the perfect vibe for the season. The beige headband in contrast to the dress looked fresh and made Mira look extremely relatable. The entire colour scheme of her outfit was something one could take cues from to beat the heat this summer.

Another piece of accessory that is worth mentioning in this ensemble is the bag that Mira is seen carrying. The navy-blue handbag from Louis Vuitton with its classic prints and the golden chain attached to the tan straps is every fashionista’s favourite bag on the block.