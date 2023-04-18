Mira Rajput's Minimal Ethnic Suit Is What You Need To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is known for her love of traditional wear. She has donned some impeccable kurtas, lehengas, and sarees at parties and weddings. Mira is known to slay all outfits, and her sense of style resonates well with her followers. For Mira, comfort goes hand in hand with fashion. Recently, Mira decked herself up in an easy breezy salwar suit. This is exactly what you need this summer. She shared her pictures on Instagram with some motivation to start the week on a good note, “Haso, jiyo, muskurao (laugh, live, smile)."

In the photo, she is seen posing while wearing a salwar suit made of Chanderi silk. The outfit is from Anushree Reddy’s line of clothing. The outfit set includes a mauve dupatta, flared trousers, and a yellow kurta.

The kurta worn by Mira has a round neckline with a slit, scalloped borders, large, billowy sleeves, delicate flower embroidery, and sequin accents. Mira paired it with mauve flared trousers and a sheer dupatta that had delicate sequin work, scalloped borders, and similar embroidery. She added accessories to the minimal outfit, including a potli purse, a bracelet, floral-shaped earrings, statement rings, and off-white embroidered juttis.

Mira ultimately decided on keeping her hair in a half-updo. For her makeup, she went for darker brows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, delicate eye shadow, mauve lip colour, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, a dainty bindi, and highlighter for the glam picks.

Mira Rajput has often made headlines for her exquisite fashion choices. Her style includes lighter shades and intricate details and designs. Earlier, Mira’s all-white and beads look at the NMACC launch was much appreciated.

She looked heavenly as she posed gracefully for the pictures. Her outfit was set in pure white, and the drape looked elegant as it was attached to her bracelet. The gown has a backless appearance and was made of a soft fabric that flowed easily. The drape was minutely attached to her green beaded bracelet. She wore a pastel green beaded neckpiece that loosely fell on her back, and with it, she donned white drop earrings. Mira chose to wear her side hair in a low bun. The look was indeed minimal, and the choices of accessories and subtle colours made it perfect for the occasion.

