Miss World 2023: 71st Edition Of The Beauty Pageant To Be Held In Kashmir; Details Inside

Miss World 2023: On Monday, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morely announced that Kashmir will be hosting the 71st edition of the prestigious beauty pageant. At a press conference held in Kashmir CEO Morely was quoted saying, “Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty." The entire team of Miss World including the current title holder Karolina Bielawska is currently on a visit to Kashmir.

The CEO also told the Press that she is more than elated to invite 130 Nations to the beautiful valley of Kashmir. Hindustimes Times, quoted her saying, “You have such beauty and everyone is being very kind and helpful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She further added, “We look forward to seeing you in November. The show is on December 8. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back."

According to reports, even though the event is scheduled for December 8, the entire team of Miss World will be in India starting in November to prep for the event.

At the special conference held in Kashmir, Karolina Bielwaska the current title holder of Miss World said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn’t expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty. We’ve been talking about Kashmir and I knew there would be beautiful scenery. But what we’ve seen today was really blowing our minds.”

“Everyone welcomed us so nicely, so warmly that I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations and all my friends and family to bring them here to India and to show places like Kashmir, like Delhi, and Mumbai. This is my third time in India, I am so happy not the last one. Every time we come here we discover something new and India is very diverse. However, in every state, there is something common, which is the wonderful hospitality," media outlets further quoted her saying.