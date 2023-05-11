Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Make Her Stylish Debut at Cannes 2023, After Anushka Sharma

Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and actress, is prepared to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023, which is slated to take place in a stunning coastal city on the French Riviera from May 16 to May 27. In addition to Manushi, Anushka Sharma will be making her acting debut with Kate Winslet to celebrate women in film. She will adorn her cap with another feather after making her debut at Cannes.

Manushi is a fashionista who frequently dazzles the fashion police with her clothing choices, as evidenced by her Instagram. The actress will undoubtedly walk the red carpet in style at Cannes, and we can't wait to see it.

Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have served on the jury for the French festival. Other well-known people have walked the red carpet, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi Chhillar made her debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which was released in June last year but tanked at the box office. But the industry recognised Manushi’s efforts, and she won Tehran with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.