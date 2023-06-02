Mix Dal Chilla Recipe: Easy-to-make Healthy Option For Your Breakfast

Summer is back and through the days, there are times when we tend to lose our appetite. Cooking an extensive meal and spending hours in the kitchen in the scorching heat is not an ideal option. Many also avoid junk and oily food and shift to a healthier lifestyle. Thanks to numerous easy-to-make recipes for snacks and breakfast that are quick and nutritious as well. Chillas, also known as gram flour pancakes, are light and perfect for summer to beat the heat. But if you want to go for a healthier option, you can enjoy a mixed dal chilla, which is all the protein you need in your breakfast. Here is a quick recipe for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Ingredients to make Mix Dal Chilla

Green Moong Dal - 1/4 cup

Yellow Moong Dal - 1/4 cup

Urad Dal - 2-3 tbsp

Chana Dal - 2 tbsp

Ginger-green chilli paste - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/4 tsp spoon

Red chilli powder - 1/4 tsp

Hing - 2 pinches

Chopped green coriander- 2-3 tbsp

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

How to make Mix Dal Chilla

Step 1: Clean all the pluses thoroughly with water twice. Then take a big bowl and add the measured green moong, yellow moong, urad and chana dal and add water to it. Keep it aside to let it soak for an hour.

Step 2: After it, remove the excess water from the pulses and with the help of a mixer, grind them to a smooth paste.

Step 3: After the paste, add the measured ginger-green chilli paste, finely chopped coriander, turmeric, red chilli, hing and salt as per your taste. Mix everything well.

Step 4: Take a non-stick tawa or pan and spread a little oil on it.

Step 5: Heat the pan, add the batter you made in the centre and slowly spread it on the pan in a circular motion.

Step 6: After spreading the chilla completely on the pan, let it cook it and add some oil on the edges of the chilla. Then turn the chilla over and apply some oil on the other side. Cook the mixed dal chilla till it becomes light golden from both sides.

Step 7: After this, place the chilla on a plate. Similarly, continue the process to prepare Mix Dal Chilla one by one.

Step 8: Serve mixed dal chilla with mint chutney or tomato sauce for breakfast or as a snack.