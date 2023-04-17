Mix These 2 Things In Coconut Oil To Prevent Grey Hair

Premature greying of hair has become a significant issue in recent times, affecting people at a very young age. It is not uncommon for individuals to undergo various treatments for this problem, which cause immense distress and side effects.

Premature greying can lead to embarrassment, especially during school or college days. In such situations, people often resort to different home remedies to darken their hair. One such effective remedy involves the use of coconut oil, which has numerous benefits for hair health. Coconut oil has been used in Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, for thousands of years. It is considered to be a natural remedy for various health issues and is widely used in Ayurvedic treatments. By mixing coconut oil with other natural ingredients, you can naturally darken your hair.

Today, we will share with you an indigenous recipe that can help turn your hair from grey to black, effortlessly and naturally.

1. Coconut oil and henna leaves- if you are also struggling with premature greying of hair, we have an effective solution for you. Try using a combination of coconut oil and henna leaves to get rid of white hair. Henna’s natural brown colour penetrates the hair roots, resulting in a natural-looking hair colour. Coconut oil aids in the penetration of henna into the hair roots, making it more effective.

Boil 3-4 spoons of coconut oil and add a bunch of henna leaves to it. Let the mixture also boil until the oil turns brown. Once cooled, apply the oil to your hair roots and let it stay for at least 40 minutes before washing it off.

2. Coconut oil and amla- Coconut oil and amla can work wonders in giving your hair a rich, dark colour. To prepare this mix, take 2 teaspoons of amla powder with 3 teaspoons of frozen coconut oil and heat the mixture until the powder dissolves.

After cooling the oil, massage it onto your hair roots and leave it overnight. Wash it off with shampoo in the morning. Amla, a rich source of vitamin C, can boost collagen production, promoting hair growth and blackening hair.

