Mixed Sprouts Poha: Here's Another Healthy Breakfast Option For You; Recipe Inside

Mixed sprouts poha is a nutritious breakfast option comprising sprouted lentils, peanut oil, onions, and a range of spices. Consuming this nutritious meal early in the morning provides enduring sustenance for the entire day. Poha, also known as beaten rice, is a staple ingredient found in most Indian households, making it easy to prepare quick recipes whenever needed. Below, we have shared the recipe and ingredients for preparing mixed sprouts poha. Feel free to add your preferred toppings to enhance the flavour of the dish.

Ingredients

Moong, Chana - 1 cup Sprouted grains

Poha or Chidwa - 2 cups

Potato - half cup

Onion - 1 big

Green chilli - 2-3

curry leaves - 3-4

Peanuts - one big spoon

Mustard seeds - half small Teaspoon

Chaat Masala - Half teaspoon

Turmeric powder - Half teaspoon

Sugar - 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

Coriander leaves - 1 tablespoon

Coconut - 1 tablespoon grated

Recipe

To prepare mixed sprout poha, start by soaking grains like moong and gram in water for two to three days in advance to allow them to sprout. Then boil the sprouts and potatoes and dice them into small pieces. Finely chop onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Don’t forget to grate coconut for garnishing. Roast peanuts in a pan without oil. Next, rinse the poha with water and strain to remove excess water. Combine the sprouted grains, boiled potatoes, and chaat masala, ensuring they are mixed properly.

Now, heat some oil in a pan and add curry leaves, green chillies, and mustard seeds. Fry them for a few seconds. Then, add chopped onions and cook for about a minute. After this, add sugar, salt, and turmeric powder to the mixture and stir it thoroughly. Now, add the potato and sprouted grain mixture to the pan, and mix it well. Take the rinsed poha, roasted peanuts, and salt, and cover them by sprinkling a small amount of water on top. Cook for around two minutes. Transfer the cooked mixture to a serving bowl and garnish with lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, and grated coconut. Savour this appetising breakfast dish.