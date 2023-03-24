Parenting is a challenging and rewarding experience. As parents, we want our children to be happy, healthy, and successful. However, in today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, it can be easy to lose sight of what is essential when it comes to raising our children.

With the advent of technology and social media, parents constantly face new situations and dilemmas. Therefore, adopting new-age parenting tips is more relevant to today’s world. Kinjal Popat, COO and Co-Founder, R for Rabbit lists out five new-age parenting tips to help parents raise happy and well-adjusted children.

Focus on Learning Rather Than Performance

Getting caught up in performance and grades is easy in our achievement-driven culture. However, focusing on performance can lead to anxiety, stress, and a fear of failure in your child. Instead, every parent should encourage and support their child to focus on learning and growth. Teach them that making mistakes is part of the learning process. In addition, in the current competitive world, it is imperative to set goals based on interests and passions rather than external expectations. Encourage Play

In today’s world, children are often overscheduled with structured activities and academic pursuits. While these are important, giving your child time to play is also crucial. Indoor or outdoor play is essential for a child’s physical, cognitive, and emotional development. It helps them learn problem-solving skills, build social connections, and foster creativity. Encourage your child to engage in unstructured playtimes, like building forts, musical learning toys, shapes stock, playing with dolls or blocks, or creating art. Limit screen time and encourage outdoor play as much as possible. Focus on Emotional Intelligence

Besides academic and physical skills, it is important to focus on emotional intelligence in children. It is the ability to identify and manage one’s own emotions and the emotions of others. As parents, we can help our children develop emotional intelligence by modelling positive emotions, validating their feelings, and teaching them coping skills. Please encourage your child to express their emotions and help them label and understand them. In addition, teach them calming techniques like deep breathing and mindfulness. Remember, it is essential to let your child know that all emotions are valid, even if they don’t always make sense. This means teaching them how to identify and manage their emotions, as well as how to empathize with others. Encouraging children to express their emotions healthy and fostering a positive emotional climate at home can go a long way in building emotional intelligence. Practice Mindful Parenting & Positive Discipline

Discipline is a critical aspect of parenting along with Mindful parenting. Positive discipline techniques include active listening, setting clear boundaries, and using logical consequences, strengthening the bond with your children. With positive discipline, removing distractions such as your phone and focusing on your child’s needs and emotions is essential. It also means being patient, compassionate and modelling healthy behaviours. Practice Self-Care

Parenting can be exhausting and overwhelming, but at the same time, it’s important to take care of yourself to be the best parent possible. Practising self-care by prioritizing your own needs is essential. Your stress and exhausting behaviours can have negative implications on your child. Thus, participate in activities that bring you joy, like exercise, reading, or spending time with friends. Remember, taking care of yourself is not selfish; it is necessary for your well-being and family.

Raising emotionally intelligent, confident, and happy children requires a new approach to parenting. Adopting these new-age parenting tips will help your child develop the skills they need to thrive in today’s world and will also help you raise emotionally intelligent, confident, and happy children.

