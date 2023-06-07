Moisturiser To Aloe Vera Gel, 5 Amazing Tips To Put On Tight Bangles

Women choose their bangles after due consideration but occasionally, the bangles get too tight. It can be uncomfortable and even dangerous because there is a chance that the bangles might break. There are some techniques that can be used in these circumstances to help solve these issues. Let us take a look at some solutions:

Use a moisturiser or oil. You can moisturise your hands with coconut oil or another emollient before putting on bangles. The bangles will be simple to put on and also take off with this method.

Use soap: One may try soap if the bangles are stiff. In this instance, before wearing the bangles, put soap on your hands appropriately. Owing to the softness of the soap, they immediately shift to the wrist upwards.

Use aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel can also be used to make wearing bangles easier. To begin, thoroughly coat your hands in the gel. Try donning bangles after this.

Wear gloves: When worn, the bangles may get excessively tight and get stuck on the tip of the thumb bone. One can carry the bracelet in this circumstance by donning gloves. To do this, put on gloves first, then place the bangles on your hands and rotate them continuously. The bangle will effortlessly straddle the tip of the thumb bone and touch the wrist in this fashion.

Utilize polythene as a helper: Gloves are normally not present in all homes. In this situation, you can utilise polythene. Put some oil on the plastic by wrapping it around your wrist. It will cause the bangle to land on the wrist instantly and cause no pain at all.