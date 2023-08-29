Moisturiser To Face Pack, How To Use Ghee For Glowy Skin

Everybody wants to look beautiful and confident in their skin but most people end up using chemical-based creams and ointments to enhance their beauty. Using chemical products might lead to side effects but an ingredient that is almost always found in everybody’s home can be a good alternative.

Ancient home remedies never fail and this ingredient might do wonders for your skin. We are talking about ghee. It is a household staple that has been used for centuries and is believed to have numerous benefits for your body.

Ghee is generally made by separating the milk solids using heat and this fragrant liquid also has a charismatic nutty flavour. It can also be stored without keeping it in the refrigerator. Let’s now check the benefits of ghee.

Moisturiser

Ghee is rich in omega fatty acids that help neutralise free radicals and nourish your skin. It helps to turn dull skin into healthy skin, as it also contains Vitamin A which helps in providing hydration to your skin. Take two to three spoons of ghee, mix it with aloe vera gel and apply it to your face.

Treats chapped lips

Ghee helps to heal your dry and chapped lips. Take two to three drops of ghee every night before sleeping and apply it to your lips. This will help you get soft and pink lips.

Body scrub

To make a body scrub with ghee, you need to take two spoons of ghee, coconut milk, one spoon of sugar and one spoon of gram flour and prepare a paste. Apply this paste to your body, massage it in a circular motion and then take a bath.

Hand cream

Take two to three spoons of ghee along with coconut oil and make a paste. You can also use almond oil instead of coconut oil. Your hand cream is ready, and after applying it, massage your hand for a few seconds.

Face pack

Ghee helps rejuvenate your skin and retain hydration. Ghee also helps your skin glow and can be used as a face mask. You need two spoons of ghee and two spoons of gram flour. Mix them well and make a smooth paste. Add a pinch of turmeric and apply it to your face. Leave it for at least 15 minutes, then wash your face with cold water. You will instantly feel fresh and you will also see the glow on your face.