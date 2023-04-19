Mom-To-Be Ileana D’Cruz And Swimsuits Are A Match Made In Heaven

Ileana D’Cruz has become the talk of the town after she announced her first pregnancy. The actress, who is rumoured to have been dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, shared a cute picture of a baby romper suit with the text “And so the adventure begins” printed on it, as well as a snap of herself wearing a “Mama” pendant. She wrote: “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ever since Ileana made the announcement, she has occupied a spot on the list of trends. But the actress also features in headlines, courtesy of her love for swimsuits. Her vacation wardrobe is filled with comfortable yet chic bikinis.

Let us scroll through some of her magnificent bikini looks:

1) Ileana surrounded herself with the best kind of light in her recent Diwali post as she celebrated the occasion at the beach with her friends and family. She looks stunning wearing a white coloured bikini set. The little red detailing with red ribbons made the bikini simple yet elegant.

2) This look of Ileana will immediately inspire you to book a trip. She looks stunning, basking in the sun wearing a colourful bikini set. The two-piece swimsuit included a low waist bikini bottom in a coordinating colour and a halter-neck in colours of yellow, orange and red with black borders.

3) “How I miss those long lazy breakfasts by this incredibly stunning pristine blue water,” she wrote this caption, wearing a lavender bikini combination and kaftan. This high waist tie-knot bottom, pairing with a bunch of metal bracelets, and a pair of enormous hoops, looks perfect for any beach vacation that you are planning.

4) Ileana looked breathtaking in this strapless white bikini paired with a high waist bottom. She completed the look with a long silver chain along her neck and hoops.

5) On a beach holiday, the actress opted for a laid-back style, donning a baseball cap, a figure-flattering wraparound sarong, and a black, halter-neck bikini top.

We completely love Ileana in all these bikini looks. Which one is your favourite?

