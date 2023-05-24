Mom-To-Be Shloka Mehta Spotted in Chic Casuals With Family at IPL Match

Make way for mom-to-be Shloka Mehta. She knows how to mix comfort with elegance in the best way possible. Do you need proof? Just a look at her OOTD for a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai and you will agree with us. It is safe to say that she is redefining maternity fashion and proving that these fits can easily match your energy for any event. Shloka, who is expecting her second child with husband Akash Ambani, was spotted in a casual yet trendy outfit at a recent IPL match of Mumbai Indians, a franchise owned by her mother-in-law Nita Ambani. Shloka’s look speaks of comfort, which is the need of the hour.

Shloka Ambani went for a white peplum top for the match outing. The half-sleeved solid top featured a double-layer flare. She paired it up with bright red straight trousers. The simple attire gave her much-needed comfort during her pregnancy. She opted for an open-hair look and a no-makeup look. Shloka accessorised her outfit with a pair of red flats.

By her side, Akash Ambani was looking uber cool in a red T-shirt and light grey trousers. The couple were all smiles at the antics of their son Prithvi. Nita Ambani went for a casual traditional fit for the day. She was seen in a light pink salwar suit with white embroidery over them. Prithvi was looking cute in a striped T-shirt, denim, and sneakers.

Earlier, several other pictures and videos of Shloka Ambani, where she is seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple with her family, trended big time on the internet. She was looking beautiful in a pink kurta and white salwar. Along with Shloka, her father-in-law and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Prithvi also took the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Shloka Ambani’s style is not just limited to casual fits. She set some major fashion goals at the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She wore a golden-embroidered saree. Shloka accessorised it with a matching half-sleeved embellished blouse, blush pink and gold embroidered dupatta, jhumkis, mang tika, bangles, heels, rings, a centre-parted hairstyle, and dewy makeup.

