Monsoon 2023: 5 Snacking Ideas You Must Try this Monsoon

With rain pouring outside, a warm cup of tea accompanied by a hot Samosa or Vada Pav is an idea of a pure bliss for nearly every Indian. Monsoon season has long been thought of as a perfect time to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the rain while sipping hot beverages and snacks. And now that this year’s monsoon is just around the brink, it is time for all the season lovers to find out their favourite snack to binge eat the entire season.

Nidhi Singh, Co-founder, Samosa Singh shares five mouthwatering snacks to make your monsoon more enjoyable:

Scrumptious Samosa:

When it comes to the best monsoon snacks, samosas have always been an all-time favourite. As a matter of fact, samosas have evolved into a versatile snack that can be found with a variety of fillings in addition to the typical potato filling. This monsoon season indulge in Samosa Singh special monsoon inspired variants like Veggie Spice Samosa, Manchurian Samosa, Cheese and Corn Samosa, etc. Now that you are craving a Samosa this monsoon but with a dash of a different flavour, you can relish your favourite snack with all the new fusions.

Delicious Dahi Papdi Chaat:

Looking for a delightful light snack to make your rainy evenings absolutely amazing and delicious? If so, Dahi Papdi Chaat is the ideal snack for you. The mouthwatering combination of crispy papdi wrapped in a potpourri of fresh yogurt, sweet and tangy chutney, chaat masala, and a sprinkle of sev will undoubtedly satisfy your monsoon cravings for a lip-smacking, tempting snack.

Heavenly Sev Puri

A tangy, spicy, and flavorful snack served with their preferred hot warming beverage is the idea of a perfect monsoon evening for some individuals. For those folks, nothing beats a plate of spicy Sev Puri, a mouthwatering street snack comprised of crispy papdi topped with sev, boiled potatoes, onion, peanuts, and a variety of chutneys like green chutney and tangy imli chutney that simply cannot be refused.

Crispy Kachori

A crispy deep-fried snack filled with spicy lentils and onions and offered with chutneys, Kachori makes the perfect monsoon treat. Do you have some guests visiting your home? Nothing could be better than a Pyaaz Kachori or Moong Dal Kachori served with hot tea to make their monsoon evenings nothing less than incredible.

Make your monsoon delicious!

When the rainy season begins, our appetites for delicious food items rise. Nothing can match a plate full of piping-hot Samosas, Kachoris, flavourful Sev Puri, Dahi Papdi Chaat, or the perfect street snack Vada Pav along with a cup of hot tea for a perfect monsoon evening.