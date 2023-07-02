Monsoon 2023: 5 Tips To Deal With Gastric Issues During Monsoons

Monsoon season brings with it various gastric issues that can dampen your spirits. Increased humidity combined with contaminated water and unhygienic food practices can lead to various digestion issues, namely, indigestion, bloating and stomach infections.

It’s important to maintain proper hygiene, consume clean and cooked food. The cardinal rule is to stay hydrated with purified water. By being cautious, you can enjoy the monsoons without falling victim to gastric discomfort.

Dr Adi Rakesh Kumar,Consultant Gastroenterologist, Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad shares some tips to help you avoid gastric issues during the monsoon:

Potable water is the right drink

Drink clean water, avoid drinking from unreliable sources. Maintain proper hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food. This helps in preventing the transmission of germs and bacteria that can cause gastric issues. Eat fresh and hygienic food

Consume freshly prepared food that is cooked at high temperatures. Avoid street food, as it may be exposed to unhygienic conditions. Avoid raw or undercooked food

During the monsoon, it is advisable to avoid raw or undercooked food, as it can be a breeding ground for bacteria and parasites. Avoid overeating

Overeating can put a strain on your digestive system. Eat in moderation and opt for lighter meals that are easy to digest. Be cautious while eating out

In case of persistent symptoms, please consult your doctor.