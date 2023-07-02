CHANGE LANGUAGE
Monsoon 2023: 5 Tips To Deal With Gastric Issues During Monsoons
1-MIN READ

Monsoon 2023: 5 Tips To Deal With Gastric Issues During Monsoons

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 06:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Monsoons: The cardinal rule is to stay hydrated with purified water. By being cautious, you can enjoy the monsoons without falling victim to gastric discomfort

Monsoon season brings with it various gastric issues that can dampen your spirits. Increased humidity combined with contaminated water and unhygienic food practices can lead to various digestion issues, namely, indigestion, bloating and stomach infections.

It’s important to maintain proper hygiene, consume clean and cooked food. The cardinal rule is to stay hydrated with purified water. By being cautious, you can enjoy the monsoons without falling victim to gastric discomfort.

Dr Adi Rakesh Kumar,Consultant Gastroenterologist, Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad shares some tips to help you avoid gastric issues during the monsoon:

  1. Potable water is the right drink
    Drink clean water, avoid drinking from unreliable sources.
  2. Maintain proper hygiene
    Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food. This helps in preventing the transmission of germs and bacteria that can cause gastric issues.
  3. Eat fresh and hygienic food
    Consume freshly prepared food that is cooked at high temperatures. Avoid street food, as it may be exposed to unhygienic conditions.
  4. Avoid raw or undercooked food
    During the monsoon, it is advisable to avoid raw or undercooked food, as it can be a breeding ground for bacteria and parasites.
  5. Avoid overeating
    Overeating can put a strain on your digestive system. Eat in moderation and opt for lighter meals that are easy to digest.
  6. Be cautious while eating out

In case of persistent symptoms, please consult your doctor.

Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!
first published:July 02, 2023, 06:34 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 06:34 IST