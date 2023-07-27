Monsoon Beauty Care: Dos and Don'ts to Keep Your Skin Rain-Ready

Monsoons are here in full force. Are you one of those who enjoy or those who just sulk when rains come? Whatever the case, we know you start fretting about your skin. Monsoon induced humidity doesn’t go with your skin’s glow and you hate the sticky and eeky feeling.

Priya Bhandari, Head of Training, Skeyndor, says, “The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat and rejuvenates the environment with fresh rain showers. However, the increased humidity and dampness during this time can pose challenges for our skin.”

During the monsoon season, the much-awaited rains provide relief from the intense heat, but they also pose unique challenges to our skin. “The increased humidity and moisture in the air can lead to excessive oiliness and blocked pores, making our skin more susceptible to breakouts and acne. To tackle these issues, it’s essential to modify our skincare routine accordingly,” opines Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant director and head of marketing and training, Amorepacific Group

Monsoon Skincare Dos and Don’ts: Expert Advice for Radiant Skin

To maintain a radiant and healthy complexion, it is essential to tweak our skincare routine and follow some expert advice. Here are some monsoon skincare dos and don’ts that will help you achieve glowing skin even during the rainy season:

Dos:

Cleanse Regularly:

“With the increased humidity, our skin tends to accumulate more dirt, oil, and sweat. It is crucial to cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and unclog pores. Look for a cleanser that suits your skin type and helps maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance,” adds Bhandari. Physical Exfoliation

“If you prefer physical exfoliation, opt for products with round beads or natural exfoliants like rice powder or jojoba beads. Avoid products with large, irregular particles that could cause micro-tears in the skin,” adds Banerjee. Moisturize After Exfoliation

“After exfoliating, always follow up with a hydrating moisturizer to lock in moisture and soothe the skin. This step is crucial to prevent dryness and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier,” believes Banerjee. Listen to Your Skin

Pay attention to how your skin responds to exfoliation. If you notice any redness, excessive dryness, or irritation, adjust the frequency or switch to a milder exfoliant to avoid overstimulating your skin. Everyone’s skin is unique, so find what works best for you. Hydrate Well

Although the weather is relatively cooler, hydration is still key. “Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within. Additionally, incorporate lightweight, water-based moisturizers and serums into your skincare routine to provide ample hydration without feeling heavy on the skin,” believes Bhandari. Sun Protection

Don’t let the cloudy skies fool you—harmful UV rays can still penetrate through the clouds. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two to three hours, especially if you’re spending time outdoors. Sun protection is essential to prevent premature aging, sunburn, and other skin damage. Opt for Lightweight Formulations

Swap heavy creams and oils for lighter skincare products during the monsoon. “Lightweight gel moisturizers, serums, and non-comedogenic products are ideal as they won’t clog your pores or feel greasy on the skin. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which provide hydration without a heavy texture,” adds Bhandari. Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is crucial to remove dead skin cells and keep your skin smooth and glowing. However, opt for gentle exfoliants with smaller particles to avoid over-scrubbing or irritating your skin. Exfoliate your face and body once or twice a week to maintain a fresh and radiant complexion.

Don’ts:



Touching Your Face

Avoid touching your face frequently, as our hands can carry dirt, bacteria, and germs. Bhandari opines, “Touching your face can transfer these impurities to your skin, leading to breakouts and other skin issues. Practice good hygiene and keep your hands away from your face as much as possible.” Skipping Moisturization

Although the humidity may make your skin feel oilier, it is important not to skip moisturization altogether. Even oily and combination skin types require hydration. Instead, opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturizers to maintain the skin’s moisture balance without feeling heavy or greasy. Avoid Sensitive Areas

Avoid exfoliating delicate areas such as the eye contour and lips. These areas are more prone to irritation and require specific, gentler products. Not Staying Hydrated

Apart from external skincare, remember to take care of your body from within. “Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin and body hydrated. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins and promotes healthy skin. Herbal teas and fresh fruit juices can also be beneficial to keep you refreshed during the monsoon,” believes Banerjee. Ignoring Allergies

Monsoon can bring about an increase in allergies and skin sensitivities due to mold and dust mites thriving in damp conditions. If you experience any skin irritation, redness, or itching, consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment. Ignoring Warning Signs

“Pay attention to any unusual changes in your skin, such as rashes, redness, or persistent acne. If you notice any concerning skin issues during the monsoon, don’t hesitate to seek professional advice from a dermatologist,” opines Banerjee. Neglecting Hygiene

During the monsoon, it is essential to pay extra attention to hygiene. “Keep your makeup brushes, sponges, and other beauty tools clean and dry to prevent bacterial growth. Avoid sharing your personal skincare products to minimize the risk of infections or skin irritations,” warns Bhandari. Ignoring Foot Care

Our feet are often neglected during the monsoon season. The excessive moisture can lead to fungal infections and foot odor. “Keep your feet clean and dry, wear breathable footwear, and use antibacterial foot powders or creams to prevent any foot-related issues,” says Bhandari. Overdoing Makeup

Heavy makeup and monsoon don’t go hand in hand. Avoid layering too many products on your face, as they can mix with sweat and natural oils, clogging your pores and causing breakouts. Opt for lightweight, waterproof makeup products and keep it minimal for a fresh and natural look. Disregarding Diet

A healthy diet plays a crucial role in maintaining good skin. Include fruits, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods in your meals to support skin health and boost your immune system. Avoid excessive consumption of oily and greasy foods, as they can contribute to skin issues.

By adapting our skincare regimen to suit the monsoon conditions, we can ensure that our skin remains healthy, hydrated, and radiant throughout this season. Remember to cleanse, hydrate, protect yourself from the sun, and make smart choices with your skincare products. Embrace the monsoon while taking care of your skin, and let your natural beauty shine through.