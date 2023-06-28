Monsoon Can Make Us Prone To Fungal Infections, Expert Suggests 6 Tips To Prevent Them

The necessities of our bodies and skin alter with the seasons. For example, in the summer, we want to feel fresh and hydrated, whereas, in the winter, we require much more moisture. Similarly, the humid monsoon forces us to seek out weather-appropriate alternatives. Because of its damp nature, the rainy season puts us in danger of contracting some fungal illnesses. Dermatologist Aanchal Panth has addressed this issue and offered some simple precautions.

6 tips to prevent fungal infection in Monsoons-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal Panth I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

First, the doctor mentioned that we should wipe out body folds after bathing. These would include the armpits, knee joints, neck, etc. She said this is crucial as " water or moisture trapped on body folds provides a suitable environment for fungal growth." An easy way to do it is to use a towel made of a highly absorbent fabric that will soak up the excess water quickly. Next, Aanchal mentioned that we should wear loose-fitting cotton clothes during this season, which will allow sweat to evaporate faster. Further, she suggested that if you have a history of fungal infections, wearing denim during the monsoon should be avoided.

Thirdly, the expert said that we should change our clothes immediately after working out. We often make the mistake of letting the sweat dry out before changing. She advised against sitting in gym clothes, especially if we do cardio exercises.

Fourth, we should always wash and iron the towel daily. A good way to prevent infections is to use cotton towels that can be washed and dried every day. This, according to Aanchal, will reduce the formation of any fungal growth on the towel fabric.

Fifth, the expert recommended that we wash and iron undergarments every day. She said, “The lining of undergarments is a common source of fungal re-infection." Also, this will help avoid the trapping of moisture in these linens.

Lastly, Aanchal advised against the use of steroid creams for fungal infections, as this could make them worse. She explained, “Steroid cream improves the condition temporarily and later worsens significantly." Instead, she suggested that one should always consult a doctor who specialises in the area and can help with a permanent solution.