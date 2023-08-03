Monsoon Diet: Foods To Avoid During Rainy Season

It is often advised not to consume cold foods like ice cream during monsoon. People often tend to ignore this caution, despite the increased risk of infections during this season. To avoid health issues, it is recommended to refrain from consuming certain foods and beverages. Despite the cravings for refreshing treats like cold coffee or cold drinks, Dr Somnath Gupta warns against their consumption during monsoon.

Consuming chilled food can disrupt the body’s equilibrium and pose potential health risks. High humidity during the rainy season affects internal organs. Consuming cold food creates a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, causing stomach issues, diarrhoea, viral infections, and dyspepsia. It weakens the immune system and worsens breathing difficulties and arthritis pain, as warned by Dr Prasad Kuwalkar. Today, let’s take a look at the food to avoid during the monsoon.

Foods To Avoid

Exercise caution during the rainy season when consuming dairy products, as the increased moisture can foster harmful bacteria growth. Prioritise pasteurised milk and fresh dairy from reputable brands to ensure safety. Opt for healthier alternatives like almond or coconut milk to minimise potential health risks.

While carbonated and cold beverages may offer temporary refreshment, they can have adverse effects on your digestive system and immunity. The cold temperatures can slow down digestion, making it less efficient. Instead, choose warm beverages like herbal tea, ginger-infused water or soups during monsoon. Not only do they aid digestion, but they also keep you warm.

Leafy greens and raw salads are undoubtedly nutritious; but during the monsoon, they require thorough washing to get rid of dirt, bacteria, and pesticides. The moisture retention in vegetables during this season can lead to bacterial and fungal growth. To avoid digestive issues, consider consuming cooked vegetables and lightly sautéed greens.

Now, let us take a look at the foods which we can add to our diet during this season.

Foods To Eat

Boost your immunity and promote better digestion by including ginger, turmeric, ground chilli, and other similar spices in your meals.

To prevent infections, ensure you drink clean water and consume hygienic food.

Include curd, masala buttermilk, and pickled vegetables in your diet, as they are rich sources of probiotics that contribute to maintaining a healthy gut.