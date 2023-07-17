Monsoon Skincare: 5 Tips for Brides-To-Be Planning a Monsoon Wedding

High humidity during the monsoon season is problematic for brides. We are all aware of the significant increase in humidity during the rainy season. Given how often you perspire, you must select the appropriate cosmetics and styling. Why, you inquire? Sweating makes it simpler to draw dirt and contaminants from the air. Shahnaz Husain, a beauty specialist, has created a monsoon handbook for future women who have arranged their nuptials during the rainy season. Here are some fascinating and practical bridal tips to help you look stunning during your monsoon wedding and enjoy your special day without stress.

Shahnaz Husain’s 5 advice for monsoon brides: