Monsoon Skincare: 7 Essential Steps for Hydration and Protection

Monsoon means relief from scorching heat and pleasant weather, but it comes with its fair set of challenges, especially for our skin. With the increased humidity and dampness, it becomes crucial to adapt our skincare regimen. Hydration and protection are two things you need to focus on. Once you have ensured that your skin remains well-hydrated and protected from environmental aggressors throughout the monsoon season, you are ready to enjoy the season.

Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director, Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute, says, “Embrace the raindrops and let your skin glow from within. This monsoon season, prioritize hydration and protection to maintain your skin’s health and radiance. During the monsoon season, it is crucial to adjust your skincare routine to combat the effects of increased humidity and moisture.”

During the monsoon season, your skin faces challenges like excessive sweating, fungal infections, acne breakouts, and damage from UV radiation. Follow Ultimate Monsoon Skincare routine to nourish and protect your skin.

Hydrating Face wash to start the day

“Cleanse with Hyaluronic Acid Foaming Face Wash to remove impurities that can accumulate on your skin and cause acne and other infections. It gives deep cleansing and balances moisture levels of the skin,” says Karan Pundir, Creative (Copy) Head, Dr Rashel.

Nidhi Govil, CEO, Orive Organics, suggests using a sulfate-free cleanser, best if made with natural ingredients clearing the canvas for the next crucial step. Toner

“Water-based products get absorbed in deeper layers of the skin, providing immense benefits for the skin. Look for alcohol-free toners. Bacterial infections increase in monsoon thus including a toner containing rosemary, neem, and tea tree is more beneficial during monsoon,” adds Govil. Serum for skin nourishment

After cleansing, apply a few drops of Vitamin C Serum to your face. “Vitamin C protects your skin from damage caused by free radicals and sun exposure. It also stimulates collagen production to repair skin cells and keeps your skin hydrated,” adds Pundir. Skin protection with Day Cream

Apply a Day Cream with SPF 20, containing niacinamide and arbutin. Niacinamide improves the skin’s barrier function and moisture retention, while arbutin reduces dark spots and evens skin tone. It also gives protection against UV damage. Moisturisation

Locking in moisture is key during rainy days, so opt for a lightweight, yet deeply nourishing moisturizer. This will replenish lost hydration and create a protective barrier against humidity.“Next, don’t forget to add a good clay pack once a week in this weather. Natural clay helps not only to reduce excess oil cause in this humid weather, it also gives relief from sun damage,” explains Govil.

Or you can “embrace lightweight, water-based moisturizers enriched with humectants like hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and maintain skin elasticity,” says Monis Siddiqui, Founder & CEO, FSAS Health & Beauty. SPF

“Don’t forget to shield your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, even on cloudy days. Exfoliation once or twice a week will help to slough off dead skin cells and promote cellular renewal,” adds Siddiqui. Rejuvenate the skin with Night Cream

“Wash your face and apply the White Skin Night Cream infused with niacinamide and arbutin. This cream repairs and nourishes your skin while you sleep, reducing dark spots and restoring your natural glow,” states Pundir.

Remember, rain or shine, your skin deserves the care and protection it needs to thrive. So, let your skincare routine be your shield and indulge in the self-care rituals that make you feel beautiful, inside and out.

“Finally, don’t overlook the importance of staying hydrated from within by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Remember, with the right skincare routine tailored to the monsoon season, you can achieve a healthy, radiant complexion despite the rain,” signs off Dr Kapoor.