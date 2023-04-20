Moonbin Death; Police Suspects Suicide: 7 Ways To Deal With Suicidal Thoughts

K-pop star Moonbin death has shocked the entire world. The 25-year-old was found unresponsive by his manager at his apartment in Seoul on Wednesday night, as reported by South Korean media, and police have stated that he appears to have taken his own life. However, an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The sudden and untimely death of Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, at the age of 25 has shocked fans. Many are sending prayers and condolences to his sister, Moon Sua, and their family during this difficult time. This brings us to the burning topic of mental health and young suicides that shock the entire human population. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or are in immediate danger, it's crucial to seek help from a trusted person, such as a mental health professional, friend, family member, or a crisis helpline, immediately.

Here are some general steps that you may find helpful in dealing with negative thoughts of suicide:

Reach out for support

It’s important to talk to someone about what you’re experiencing. This can be a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. Letting someone know what you’re going through can help you feel less alone and may provide you with perspective and support. Create a safety plan

Develop a plan for how you will stay safe when you experience suicidal thoughts. This may include removing any items that you could use to harm yourself, identifying people you can reach out to when you’re feeling low, and developing coping strategies that you can use when negative thoughts arise. Practice self-care

Taking care of your physical and mental health can help improve your overall well-being. Engage in activities that you enjoy, get enough sleep, eat balanced meals, and exercise regularly. Practicing self-care can help boost your mood and resilience. Challenge negative thoughts

Negative thoughts of suicide can be overwhelming, but it’s important to remember that they are just thoughts and do not necessarily reflect reality. Challenge negative thoughts with positive and realistic perspectives. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques can be helpful in identifying and changing negative thought patterns. Avoid isolation

When you’re feeling down, it’s easy to withdraw from others, but isolation can worsen negative thoughts. Try to stay connected with supportive people in your life, even if it’s just reaching out for a brief chat or spending time with a pet. Seek professional help

If you’re struggling with persistent negative thoughts of suicide, it’s important to seek professional help from a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor. They can provide you with support, guidance, and tools to manage and cope with these thoughts. Reach out to a crisis helpline

If you’re in immediate danger or need someone to talk to, consider calling a crisis helpline. There are many free and confidential helplines available that provide support and resources for individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Remember, suicidal thoughts are treatable, and help is available. It’s important to take them seriously and seek professional help if you’re struggling. You don’t have to go through it alone, and there is hope for recovery.

