Morning Or Night? What Is The Right Time To Drink Milk

Milk is considered a nutritious food for our bodies. It is not only a source of protein but is also a treasure of many vitamins and minerals. Milk is extremely necessary for our bones and its nutrients help to repair the damaged tissues in the body. Apart from this, milk is packed with elements like calcium, riboflavin, phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B12, potassium, magnesium, zinc and iodine. Nutritionists suggest that one should drink a cup of milk every day to keep their bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

According to an Australian research, consuming milk in the right amount can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and cholesterol. Along with this, it also reduces the risk of osteoporosis. On the other hand, drinking a cup of milk daily can reduce the risk of cholera cancer in an adult. But it is very important to know the right time to drink milk in order to reap its maximum benefits.

There are different opinions on the best time of drinking milk. It is different for both children and adults. Actually, many people cannot tolerate the lactose present in milk as they suffer from a condition called lactose intolerance. Due to this, they become more prone to stomach problems like gas and bloating.

According to Ayurveda, drinking milk at night before sleeping is extremely beneficial for a healthy body. For children, it is important to drink milk in the morning.

Ayurveda says that drinking milk at night activates Ojas, which balances the digestion in the body. That is, it can provide you with maximum nutrients. Drinking milk at night will also help in good sleep.

According to a report, our body is in a state of rest at night, so drinking milk at this time does not cause any problem of milk intolerance, and the nutrients present in it are better absorbed. Drinking milk at night releases more amino acids called tryptophan which leads to good sleep. It also prevents the problem of heartburn.