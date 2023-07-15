Most Orders For Sexual Wellness Products Are Placed Between 9pm to 1am, Says Study

Gone are the days when sexual wellness products were considered a taboo. As societal behaviour continues to evolve, Indians are increasingly embracing pleasure, with a more open-minded approach to intimacy. Buying behaviour on Zepto suggests a shift in Indians’ mindset, with an increasing number of people across the country experimenting with novel products and having them delivered in under 10 mins.

As Indians embrace their sexual autonomy, the app’s data has unveiled several quirks in how they’re putting these to practise. Turns out, Indians’ preferences are rather imaginative and adventurous, and as diverse as the country itself.

Saurabh Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, Category & Buying of Zepto says, “Of all the categories available on the app, sexual well-being, in particular, has highlighted a strong cultural shift breaking away from the presumed taboos that have existed for years. The ever-evolving world of sexual wellness in India showcases a deep desire for exploration and experimentation. As innovation drives the market forward, we’re seeing consumers seek new experiences that deliver heightened sensitivity, prolonged pleasure, and an authentic connection. With diverse preferences and intriguing search trends, it’s clear that the Indian population is embracing the realm of sexual wellness with curiosity and open-mindedness and are resorting to our app for their distinct needs.”

Consumers’ are getting experimental, and the market is catching up

Over the years, the sexual wellness industry has evolved, catering to the unique desires of individuals across the nation

Brands and marketers have understood these shifting preferences, ensuring that they continue to meet the needs and desires of Indian males in their quest for enhanced pleasure and intimate connections.

Getting kinky with condoms: Different cities, different preferences

Since condoms still make up 70% of the sexual wellness market, it is no wonder that they are the top selling product on the app

However, unlike popular belief, flavoured and dotted condoms no longer rule the roost. In fact, the top selling condoms are Extra Time Condoms, Mutual Climax, Reel Feel and Ultra-Thin Condoms – all of which were introduced in the last few years, thus proving that innovation is still important in this age-old category

The new innovation launches make distinct preferences from across all genders evident

Not all of India is the same, though. While folks in Bangalore and Chennai prefer Ultra-Thin and Skin feel condoms, people in Mumbai and Pune are experimenting the most by involving massagers, female condoms, and rings in their love making sessions (App study data)

Folks in Delhi are all for sensorial highs, making the most of lubes unlike any other city. In the eastern parts of the country, flavoured condoms are all the rage with Strawberry being the pick of the season (App study data)

The app is making it easier for Indians to experience sexual gratification, as and when they desire

Online platforms like Zepto have played a pivotal role in driving this change. Zepto, with its quick delivery format and discreet delivery services, has made it easier for consumers to explore and purchase a range of sexual wellness products conveniently.

And while people love experimenting, the timing of purchase of sexual wellness products is something that people don’t play around with. The hours for when the orders spike up the most is between 9 PM to 1 AM, suggesting how people are getting spontaneous and making last-minute, impromptu purchases.

Furthermore, within a category where preferences can vary as drastically as day and night, peculiar search trends have left experts at the app puzzled. Among the more eccentric inquiries are the Easteners’ fascination with Dragon condoms, while the people of Delhi seem to be searching for ‘Kante waala’ condoms, hinting at their unique preferences and playfulness. Bengaluru and Chennai have been looking for “P-Spot” or “Male G-Spot” products. The app also witnesses a lot of searches on “Delay Spray” or “Delay Gel”.

Indians are exploring uncharted territories, diving into an expansive world of pleasure-enhancing products – everything from protection to and wellness supplements.