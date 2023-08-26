Mother Teresa 113th Birth Anniversary: Quotes On Love, Compassion and Kindness

MOTHER TERESA 113TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Mother Teresa also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta was the epitome of compassion and kindness. She dedicated her life to helping the poor and underprivileged, inspiring millions to follow her path of benevolence. Mother Teresa showed the world the true meaning of altruism. On October 7, 1950, she formed a Roman Catholic centralised religious institute for women named The Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

The members associated with the organisation are dedicated to those who have nobody to look after or care for them. Mother Teresa’s lifelong dedication and sacrifice for helping those in need, regardless of caste and religion, earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia, Mother Teresa devoted her life to charity and uplifting the downtrodden at the young age of 18. Also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, her original name was Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu. The word “Anjeze” means “a little flower" in Albanian.

Every year on August 26, the world celebrates the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, remembering her as the icon of humanity. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. On this occasion of her 113th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at 10 powerful quotes on love and kindness by Mother Teresa.

10 Quotes by Mother Teresa