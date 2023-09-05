Mother Teresa's 26th Death Anniversary: A Life Devoted to Compassion and Service

MOTHER TERESA 26th DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Mother Teresa, a name synonymous with compassion and selfless service, is being remembered and celebrated today on her death anniversary, September 5. Her life was a testament to the power of love and compassion. Her journey from a small town in the Balkans to the heart of India’s slums is a remarkable story of dedication and selflessness. She passed away on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87. She was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

We remember her as a beacon of hope, a symbol of kindness, and an inspiration to all who seek to make the world a better place through love and service. Her legacy continues to remind us that each of us has the capacity to bring light into the lives of those in need and to make the world a more compassionate and caring place.

EARLY LIFE AND CALLING

Born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire and is now North Macedonia, Mother Teresa was baptized as Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu. Her parents, Nikola and Dranafile Bojaxhiu, instilled in her strong values and a deep sense of empathy for the less fortunate. It was during her early years that she felt a calling to serve humanity and dedicated her life to this purpose.

THE JOURNEY TO INDIA

In 1928, at the age of 18, Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu left her home and family to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland. She learned English and eventually became a teacher in Darjeeling. It was in Calcutta (now Kolkata) that she received what she described as a “call within a call" from God to serve the poorest of the poor. In 1948, she left the convent and started her mission in the slums of Calcutta.

FOUNDING THE MISSIONARIES OF CHARITY

Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, a congregation dedicated to serving the destitute and dying. She began her work with a small school, teaching children in the slums, and soon expanded her efforts to include caring for the sick and destitute. Her simple blue and white sari became a symbol of her dedication to the poor.

CHARITABLE WORKS IN INDIA

The Missionaries of Charity rapidly expanded their work throughout India. They opened orphanages, leprosy clinics, hospices, and homes for those suffering from tuberculosis and other illnesses. Mother Teresa and her sisters became known for their unwavering commitment to the most marginalized and vulnerable members of society.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Mother Teresa’s work drew international attention and acclaim. In 1979, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her “work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitutes a threat to peace." Despite the fame and recognition, she remained humble and focused on her mission.

IMPACT AND LEGACY

Throughout her life, Mother Teresa’s tireless efforts and unwavering love touched countless lives. She inspired people of all backgrounds to join her in serving the poor and downtrodden. Her legacy continues through the Missionaries of Charity, which operates in over 130 countries.

DEATH AND BEATIFICATION

On September 5, 1997, Mother Teresa passed away in Calcutta at the age of 87. Her death marked the end of an era, but her legacy of compassion and service lives on. In 2003, she was beatified by the Catholic Church, a significant step towards sainthood.

SAINTHOOD

On September 4, 2016, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, officially declaring her a saint of the Roman Catholic Church. This recognition was a testament to her lifelong devotion to the poor and her unwavering faith.

