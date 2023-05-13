Mother's Day 2023: 10 Reasons Why Postpartum Therapy Is Important for New Mothers

Becoming a new mother is a life-changing experience. While it is a time of joy and excitement, it can also be overwhelming and stressful. Adjusting to the demands of motherhood can take a toll on a woman’s physical and emotional well-being. This is where postpartum therapy comes in.
Postpartum therapy, also known as postnatal therapy, is a form of therapy that is designed to support new mothers in their journey towards motherhood. It can help new mothers cope with the challenges of motherhood, such as sleep deprivation, feeding difficulties, postpartum depression and anxiety.
“Usually, postpartum depression is seen between one week to one month after delivery. 50-75% of new mother’s experience baby blues. 15% develop more and longer-lasting depression. Hence it is important to understand and identify risk factors, signs, and symptoms,” says Dr Suman Singh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.
If not taking postpartum therapy, what can happen? Dr Singh explains:
- Postpartum depression may lead to marital discord.
- Postpartum depression may lead to the baby being harmed by the mother.
- Postpartum depression causes guilt, anxiety, hopelessness, panic, and fear. It affects sleep, day to day activities.
- Suicide is the second most common cause of death in postpartum women.
- There is a 50% chance of recurrence in the next pregnancy. Early intervention helps.
Reasons to take postpartum therapy
There are several reasons why new mothers must take postpartum therapy. Firstly, it can help them adjust to the demands of motherhood, and build healthy coping mechanisms. It can also provide them with a safe and non-judgmental space to share their thoughts and feelings about their new role. Additionally, postpartum therapy can help prevent and treat postpartum mood disorders, such as postpartum depression, which affect up to 1 in 7 women. Overall, postpartum therapy can be a valuable tool in helping new mothers navigate the challenges of motherhood and promote their well-being.
“Pregnancy, motherhood, birthing by itself is a lot of uncertainty. The rush and range of hormones with this new role warrants a tornado of emotions with a huge change of hormonal composition within the body. ITP helps a mother cope with this period of transition, to balance the expectations and help partner the intimate role with profound care,” adds Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital.
Dr Shivani Jain, Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Apollo Clinic, Kharadi, Pune and Dr Lulla explain the reasons why new mothers must take post-partum therapy.
- It includes both physical and mental health
Physical therapy is provided in the form of exercises that help women’s bodies to recover from the effects of pregnancy and delivery. Counselling with trained professionals helps in prevention and treatment of common postpartum mental health issues such as postpartum blues or postpartum depression.
- Timely support for new mothers
Postpartum therapy plays a very important role in providing timely and professional support for new mothers. Such mothers are generally overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a newborn that is totally dependent on them.
- Helps deal with body and mind changes
New mothers are also dealing with the changes in their bodies and hormones that literally modify their brains and psyche. Postpartum blues affects more than half of new mothers and therapy is an important tool to provide much needed help.
- Helps validate a mother’s concerns
Postpartum therapy helps by validating women’s concerns and also giving importance to their mental health. It helps women get proper guidance, raises awareness and encourages involvement of family members.
- Addressing mental health issues that can affect the child
Post-partum therapy helps in preventing and timely recognition of mental health problems that may affect not only the mother but also her child. There are instances where mental health can be so deliberating that it can make the mother harm herself and her new born. Timely help can help avoid such situations.
- Managing the transition
The postpartum period can be overwhelming and stressful for new mothers. Postpartum therapy can help manage the transition by providing coping mechanisms and emotional support.
- Addressing postpartum depression
Postpartum depression affects up to 20% of new mothers. Therapy can help identify and address symptoms early on to prevent long-term consequences.
- Enhancing mother-child bonding
Therapy can help new mothers navigate the challenges of bonding with their newborns, especially for those who have had complicated births or traumatic experiences.
- Improving relationships
The arrival of a new baby can put a strain on relationships. Therapy can help couples communicate effectively and strengthen their bond.
- Promoting self-care
Self-care is essential for new mothers, but it can be challenging to prioritize amidst the demands of caring for a newborn. Therapy can provide guidance on self-care practices and help new mothers prioritize their well-being.“Postpartum therapy is an essential component of postpartum care that can help new mothers navigate the challenges of motherhood and promote their overall well-being,” signs off Dr Jain.