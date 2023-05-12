Mother's Day 2023: 5 Thrilling Contemporary Books You Can Gift Your Littérateur Mom

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that calls for an equally exceptional gift. It can be quite a challenge to find the perfect present for the woman who gave you life. This year, why not surprise her with a selection of suspense thrillers and mystery titles that are sure to get her heart racing with anticipation? These gripping reads offer a much-needed escape from the daily grind and provide a healthy dose of cardio for the mind and soul.
Allow your mother to indulge in the captivating narratives of these books, as she disconnects from the world and immerses herself in a world of mystery and intrigue. With each turn of the page, she’ll be drawn further into the intricately woven plots, eagerly anticipating the next twist and turn.
- Then She Was Gone By Lisa Jewell
Ellie Mack was the quintessential teenager; adored, cherished, and on the cusp of a bright future. But in a heartbeat, she vanished. Now, after a decade of searching for answers, her mother Laurel is finally piecing her life back together. Yet, a chance encounter with a charming stranger and his daughter, Poppy, reignites the flames of unresolved questions, evoking visceral memories of her lost child. This suspenseful mystery novel is a hauntingly beautiful and heart-wrenching tale of a mother’s unwavering love and the endless pursuit of truth.
- The Mill House Murders: The Classic Japanese Locked Room Mystery By Yukito Ayatsuji
Immerse yourself in the world of a classic Japanese murder mystery with “The Mill House Murders". Full of twists and turns, this ingenious tale will keep you on the edge of your seat. Follow the brilliant detective Kiyoshi Shimada as he unravels the truth behind a gruesome murder, baffling disappearance, and theft of a priceless painting at the remote Mill House. But with death striking again and again, can Shimada solve the case before the killer gets to him? Get ready to put your detective skills to the test and try to solve the mystery before Shimada does.
- The Swifts By Beth Lincoln
A witty and whimsical mystery tale that will delight fans of Robin Stevens and Lemony Snicket. Shenanigan Swift, an unconventional member of her illustrious family, defies expectations and embarks on an adventure to solve a murder mystery. With her clever mind and tenacity, she navigates a complex web of suspects, hidden treasures, and family secrets. Will Shenanigan discover the killer’s identity before it’s too late, and will she finally define herself in a family obsessed with definitions?
- The Couple At No.9 By Claire Douglas
In this gripping thriller, pregnant Saffron Cutler’s new home renovation takes a dark turn when builders discover not one, but two buried bodies. With forensics revealing that the bodies have been there for at least thirty years, suspicion falls on Saffy’s Alzheimer’s-afflicted grandmother, Rose. As Saffy delves deeper into the past, she feels like she’s being watched and begins to fear for her safety. With a haunting atmosphere and a complex web of secrets to unravel, this mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat.
- The School For Good Mothers By Jessamine Chan
The School for Good Mothers is a gripping and provocative novel that explores the pressures and expectations of modern motherhood. With its explosive plot and richly drawn characters, this book is a must-read for anyone interested in the complex dynamics of family relationships and the challenges of balancing career and parenthood.