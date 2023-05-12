Mother's Day 2023: From Momma to Mamma Mia In These Chic Styles

With Mother’s Day approaching, it’s a great time to show our appreciation to all the wonderful mothers out there. Indian mothers are known for their love for bright colors and bold prints, whether it’s for a casual brunch or an extravagant dinner. However, with the scorching summer heat, it can be a challenge to find comfortable yet stylish outfits.

But don’t worry, Saundh has got you covered with some chic and comfortable styles that will make you say “Mamma Mia!" These outfits are perfect for all the lovely moms who want to look and feel good without sacrificing comfort. Whether it’s a flowing kurta or a breezy dress, here are a variety of options to suit different styles and occasions. So, let’s celebrate this Mother’s Day with these trendy and comfortable clothing that will keep all the moms out there looking fabulous and feeling great.

Kaftans

Loose, flowy and easy-to-wear, made from lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk, kaftans are like quick fixes on terribly hot days. So if you are looking for a Kaftan with a fun, playful pattern or a vibrant hue that reflects you, these bright, bold and printed kaftans are perfect for your Mother’s Day brunch.

Summer Dresses

Light and breezy dresses made from breathable fabrics, perfect for a ‘Fun in the Sun’ kind of day. These vibrant, multi-coloured relaxed fit summer dresses allow you to truly enjoy the moment through the summer heat.

Easy to accessorise, these dresses can be paired with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sneakers making mommas look like a million bucks!

Trendy Tops

For those constantly on the run, trendy tops are easy to style and accessorise. Abstract prints and asymmetrical styles are guaranteed to give you an effortlessly chic look from AM to PM.

Style them with straight trouser pants or a simple pair of jeans for your fancy dinner or your mother’s day out.

Sarees

Lightweight fabrics with room to breathe, you can never go wrong with a comfy yet luxurious saree. Saundh’s sarees are made for the traditional yet contemporary mothers.

If you are celebrating this mother’s day with your big Indian family, Saundh is the way to go.

Co-ord Sets

top videos

Your all-in-one ‘Ready to take on the world’ outfit, Co-ord sets scream confidence. Co-ord sets in bold prints and colours are bound to dress moms like the boss ladies they are. Accessorise with a pair of high heels and statement jewellery.