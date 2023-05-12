Mother's Day 2023: Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health for New and Expectant Mothers

Motherhood is an incredibly rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly challenging, particularly for new and expectant mothers. The physical and emotional demands of pregnancy, childbirth, and caring for a newborn can take a toll on a mother’s mental health, and it’s essential to prioritize their well-being during this time. Mental health issues such as postpartum depression, anxiety, and stress can affect a mother’s ability to care for themselves and their child, impacting their overall quality of life.

Moreover, in today’s fast-paced world, mothers often face additional stressors, such as work-life balance, financial pressures, and societal expectations, adding to their mental load. It’s crucial to recognize the importance of supporting mothers’ mental health, not just for their own well-being but also for the well-being of their families.

Dr Hira Mardi, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Varthur says, “As expectant and new mothers, it is essential to consider the mental well-being of both mother and baby. Mental health can have a profound impact on physical health during pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond. It is also important to remember that maternal stress or anxiety can affect the baby’s development in utero as well as after birth.”

Mothers serve as the foundation of families, and this strong foundation extends to society as a whole. However, they often carry immense responsibilities and are expected to effortlessly manage everything. “A popular phrase among working mothers captures this sentiment: ‘Working mothers are often expected to work as if they don’t have children and raise children as if they don’t work.’ This expectation frequently causes moms to hold themselves to unreasonable standards, which causes guilt when they eventually fall short. Balancing the demands of being a mother, employee, daughter-in-law, caretaker, and wife can be overwhelming, and in the process, mothers may prioritize everyone’s health except their own. As a result, many mothers struggle with anxiety, depression, insomnia, and somatic symptoms but may feel hesitant to seek help. This is particularly true for new mothers, who are often more vulnerable,” says Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kamineni Hospital, Hyderabad.

The idea that pregnancy and childbirth are always joyous and magical is a myth that needs to be debunked. While some women may enjoy this experience, most new mothers face a range of emotions that can be challenging to navigate. “Mental health problems like postpartum depression, anxiety, and psychosis are prevalent, with one in three to one in five women in India affected, according to the World Health Organization. However, societal stigma and lack of awareness often prevent women from seeking timely treatment,” states Dr Nagabhirava.

One of the most common issues facing new mothers is postpartum depression (PPD). Approximately 10-15% of women experience PPD after giving birth; this condition can cause difficulty bonding with their baby, trouble breastfeeding, suicidal thoughts, or other serious symptoms if left untreated. “Early detection and treatment are key when it comes to managing PPD so that moms get proper care for themselves while still being able to provide quality care for their newborns. It’s also important for expecting parents—especially fathers—to be aware of potential signs of mental health problems such as mood swings or feelings of sadness or hopelessness in order to offer support early on if needed before things become more severe down the line,” adds Dr Mardi.

Why is it important for mothers to take care of their mental health?

It is crucial to educate new couples and families about the potential risks during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Mental health care providers should be accessible and approachable, and women should be encouraged to seek help without any shame or guilt. Dr Nagabhirava opines, “Mothers should prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing by practicing self-care techniques like exercise, meditation, and pursuing their interests and hobbies. Families should also support and appreciate the efforts of mothers, and acknowledge that investing in their mental health is essential for the wellbeing of all.”

Additionally, seeking out counseling services from professionals who specialize in pre/postnatal mental health care may help prevent some issues from developing altogether by providing an outlet where individuals feel comfortable discussing any concerns they may have about parenthood beforehand.

“Considering both mom’s and babies’ emotional wellness should be a priority throughout pregnancy and postpartum period since ignoring these needs could lead to not only short-term but long-lasting effects which would ultimately affect everyone involved negatively. Taking proactive measures like talking openly about one’s emotions with trusted friends’/family members, utilizing professional resources available through hospitals/clinics near you, etc., will ensure better outcomes overall,” signs off Dr Mardi.

Mothers are the backbone of families, and their contribution to society is immeasurable. However, the challenges they face are real and must be addressed through education, awareness, and support. Let us create a society where motherhood is celebrated and where every mother can enjoy good mental health and wellbeing.