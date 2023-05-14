Mother's Day 2023: Why Do Indian Women Neglect Their Careers After Becoming Mothers

The traditional roles and responsibilities of women in India have been deeply rooted in societal norms for generations. While times are changing and more women are pursuing careers, the pressure to prioritize family responsibilities often results in a lack of focus on their professional aspirations. Motherhood, in particular, is seen as a full-time job that requires undivided attention, leaving little room for career advancement. This mindset is further reinforced by the lack of support systems, such as flexible work hours and affordable childcare, making it difficult for women to balance both responsibilities. The cultural expectation of women to prioritize their family’s needs over their own has led to a significant number of women leaving their careers after becoming mothers.

“Indian women frequently struggle with gender roles and societal norms that heavily prioritize taking care of others. Lack of flexible employment opportunities, poor support systems, and limited access to inexpensive, dependable childcare facilities all worsen the situation. The idea that a woman’s primary duty should be in the home is frequently perpetuated by cultural conventions and biases,” says Pritika Gonsalves, Psychologist, Humm Care.

It would be unfair to make a blanket statement that Indian women universally neglect their careers after having children. Every person’s circumstances, choices, and priorities are distinct, and should not be generalized based on their nationality or gender.

“However, it is true that some women in India may face challenges in balancing their career and family responsibilities due to societal expectations and gender roles. In many households, women are expected to prioritize their family’s needs over their own career aspirations, which can result in them taking a break from their jobs or reducing their work hours to manage their household and childcare duties. Additionally, limited access to affordable childcare options and workplace policies that do not support work-life balance can also make it challenging for women to continue their careers after becoming mothers. It is important to recognize and address the problems and support women in pursuing their career goals while also being able to fulfil their family responsibilities,” says Pranati Kapoor, Counseling Psychologist, Humm Care.

Ways To Not Make New Mothers Neglect their careers?

A comprehensive strategy is necessary to overcome these obstacles. “The implementation of gender equality laws, such as prolonged parental leave, flexible work schedules, and reasonably priced child care, can greatly assist women in balancing their professional and family responsibilities. We can inspire Indian women to pursue their professional objectives without compromising their role as devoted and caring moms by questioning traditional norms, offering equal opportunities, and creating a positive environment,” adds Gonsalves. Recognizing the structural barriers that prevent women from advancing in their careers is essential, as is working together to build a society that is more welcoming and supportive

While societal pressures and lack of support may pose challenges for women in balancing work and family responsibilities, many Indian women continue to pursue their careers after becoming mothers. It is essential to recognize and respect each woman’s individual choices and circumstances rather than making assumptions based on stereotypes.