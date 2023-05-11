Mother’s Day 2023: Why Teaching Kids Traditions is Important in Modern-Day Parenting

Navigating the balance between traditional values and modern parenting can be challenging, but it is possible with some thoughtful strategies. One key approach is to prioritize open communication and mutual respect, allowing for a productive exchange of ideas and perspectives between generations. It can also be helpful to identify and understand the underlying values and beliefs that inform traditional parenting practices, and to consider how these may or may not align with modern parenting philosophies. Additionally, finding common ground and compromise can help bridge the gap between different parenting styles. Finally, it’s important to remain flexible and adaptable, recognizing that parenting is a constantly evolving journey that requires ongoing learning and growth.

“Just like any other millennial parent, there are days I have wondered if parenting seems like a struggle just now, and if our parents had it any easier! Did our mom and dad make the whole parenting game look super simple or are we as parents today, complicating things for nothing?” questions Mansi Zaveri, founder, Kidsstoppress.com.

One thing that has changed for sure over the years is the approach to discipline. Parents are fast shedding the “strict disciplinarian” tag and donning the role of “the child’s buddy” today. Rules are still in place, but with the concept of gentle parenting taking over, homework and meal times are no longer seen as “battles”. (P.S The struggles continue, but our approach has changed!)

“Screen time battles, however, are for real, and there’s no comparison or pointers to take back from earlier good times. The digital invasion is real and parents will have to work their way around and not see it as an intrusion but agree on a middle path. “My way or the highway” attitude is clearly not the way forward,” believes Zaveri.

Normalising gender reversal in parenting is slowly catching up. “There were instances of moms working back then in our generation too (my mom did) but it was much fewer. Cut to today’s scene where working moms are slaying the whole work-life-balance thing and more women are aspiring to do the same. And over the years, when my daughters grow big, I hope to see a whirlwind change in the society,” opines Zaveri.

But something hasn’t changed and that’s for the good! “For instance, I continue my parents’ ways of instilling core values in my children and raising them to dream big. My children can choose the career they want and the stream they wish to study, thanks to the numerous choices today. But the core values of integrity, honesty and sincerity that my parents passed on to me, go straight to my daughters- no negotiations there! “Pick your battles” my mom told me after I became a mother, and that’s something I remember between arguments with my teenage daughters,” states Zaveri.

The secret to ideal parenting is rooted in the age-old wisdom but blended and tweaked with modern styles.

Why Should You Teach Your Kids About Traditions?

