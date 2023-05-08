Mother's Day Can Be Painful For Those Who Have Lost Their Mom; Ways to Celebrate, ‘Miss You’ Quotes

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: While Mother’s Day can be a joyful occasion for many, it can also be a difficult day for those who have lost their mothers or who have strained relationships with them. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14. It is important to remember that everyone experiences Mother’s Day differently and to be mindful of the feelings of others. However, there are still ways to honour and remember your mother on this special day. Take time to honour your mother’s memory in a way that feels meaningful and comforting to you.

MOTHER’S DAY 2023: COPING WITH GRIEF

Light a candle Light a candle in memory of your mother and spend some time reflecting on the happy memories you shared together. Create a memory book

Put together a photo album or memory book filled with pictures and mementos that remind you of your mother. You could also write down your favorite memories or stories about her. Volunteer

Consider volunteering at a charity or organization that was important to your mother. This can be a meaningful way to honor her memory and give back to the community. Cook her favourite meal

Cook your mother’s favorite meal or bake her favorite dessert as a way to remember her and celebrate her life. Spend time with loved ones

Spend time with family members and friends who also knew and loved your mother. Share stories and memories of her and take comfort in the support of those around you.

TOUCHING QUOTES TO REMEMBER YOUR MOM

Here are a few “miss you mom" quotes that may offer comfort to those who are missing their mother on Mother’s Day:

“No matter how old I get, I will always feel like a little girl when I think of my mom. I miss you so much." “The love and memories we shared are always with me, even though you’re gone. I miss you mom." “I wish I could pick up the phone and hear your voice one more time. I miss you more than words can express." “I find myself reaching for the phone to call you, only to remember that you’re no longer here. I miss you mom, more than you know." “You were my rock, my confidante, my best friend. I miss you every day, especially on Mother’s Day."

