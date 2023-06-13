CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Home » Lifestyle » Motivational Quotes: 50 Quotes About Life and Success to Inspire You!
4-MIN READ

Motivational Quotes: 50 Quotes About Life and Success to Inspire You!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 06:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Motivational quotes have the power to uplift spirits, provide clarity, and ignite a spark of motivation within us. (Image: Shutterstock)

Motivational quotes have the power to uplift spirits, provide clarity, and ignite a spark of motivation within us. (Image: Shutterstock)

Motivational quotes serve as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and motivation, helping individuals to maintain a positive mindset, overcome obstacles, and strive for their goals

Motivational quotes often contain words of wisdom, positivity, and determination, offering a fresh perspective or a boost of motivation to help overcome challenges, pursue goals, and live a fulfilling life. They are meant to inspire action, foster resilience, and remind us of our potential and the power we possess to create positive change in our lives.

ALSO READ: Motivational Quotes: 20 Best Inspiring Quotes and Positive Sayings to Start Your Day

It serve as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and motivation, helping individuals to maintain a positive mindset, overcome obstacles, and strive for their goals. They have the power to uplift spirits, provide clarity, and ignite a spark of motivation within us.

TOP 50 QUOTES TO INSPIRE YOU

  1. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs
  2. “Believe you can, and you’re halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt
  3. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill
  4. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt
  5. “Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson
  6. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C.S. Lewis
  7. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life." - Steve Jobs
  8. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." - Franklin D. Roosevelt
  9. “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela
  10. “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
  11. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity." - Albert Einstein
  12. “Believe in yourself, take on your challenges, dig deep within yourself to conquer fears. Never let anyone bring you down." - Chantal Sutherland
  13. “The best revenge is massive success." - Frank Sinatra
  14. “The harder the conflict, the greater the triumph." - George Washington
  15. “Do not wait for the perfect moment, take the moment and make it perfect." - Unknown
  16. “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it." - Charles R. Swindoll
  17. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." - Confucius
  18. “The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible." - Charles Kingsleigh
  19. “Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." - Roy T. Bennett
  20. “Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." - Joshua J. Marine
  21. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." - Albert Schweitzer
  22. “The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power." - Unknown
  23. “Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." - John D. Rockefeller
  24. “The best way to predict the future is to create it." - Peter Drucker
  25. “You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you." - Brian Tracy
  26. “When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us." - Helen Keller
  27. “Success is not in what you have, but who you are." - Bo Bennett
  28. “The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." - Colin R. Davis
  29. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started." - Mark Twain
  30. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." - Helen Keller
  31. “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do." - Mark Twain
  32. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate." - Oprah Winfrey
  33. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today." - Will Rogers
  34. “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
  35. “The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday." - Unknown
  36. “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain." - Vivian Greene
  37. “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." - Oprah Winfrey
  38. “Don’t be afraid to give your best to what seemingly are small jobs. Every time you conquer one, it makes you that much stronger. If you do the little jobs well, the big ones tend to take care of themselves." - Dale Carnegie
  39. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go." - Dr. Seuss
  40. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy." - Dalai Lama
  41. “The greatest wealth is to live content with little." - Plato
  42. “The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." - Mark Zuckerberg
  43. “The man who has confidence in himself gains the confidence of others." - Hasidic Proverb
  44. “You must be the change you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi
  45. “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein
  46. “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years." - Abraham Lincoln
  47. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." - Franklin D. Roosevelt
  48. “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." - Henry David Thoreau
  49. “The best way out is always through." - Robert Frost
  50. “Your life does not get better by chance. It gets better by change." - Jim Rohn

Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. motivational quotes
first published:June 13, 2023, 06:30 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 06:30 IST