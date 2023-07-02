CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mouni Roy Accentuates Her Curves Flawlessly in a Sultry Bodycon Dress; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Accentuates Her Curves Flawlessly in a Sultry Bodycon Dress; See Photos

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 14:18 IST

Mumbai, India

This outfit is clear evidence of Mouni Roy's standing as a style icon. (Images: Instagram)

Mouni Roy posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing her wearing a spellbinding blue and black bodycon dress with eye-catching floral prints

As a fashion icon who embraces her distinctive sense of style and makes daring fashion statements, Mouni Roy stands tall. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are once again in awe of her most recent Instagram photo. The gifted diva posted several pictures on Instagram of herself wearing a mesmerising blue and black bodycon dress with eye-catching floral and leopard print patterns.

Check out Mouni’s post right here-

Mouni’s attire was the ideal fusion of style and statement. Her beautiful form was enhanced by the faultless way the gown accentuated her curves. A lovely flower pattern was displayed on the dress’ upper portion. The lower portion of the gown had a cheetah print as the eyes descended. Mouni chose simple jewellery to match with her stunning outfit, letting the gown take centre stage.

Mouni let her makeup speak for her, emphasising her perfect skin with a dewy finish. Her appearance was given a glam dimension by the mesmerising smokey eye makeup. Her tight, sleek bun offered a hint of refinement at the same time. Pump heels in lustrous black helped Mouni complete the ensemble. Mouni radiated pure refinement with her poised confidence and gorgeous look.

The stunning actress received a barrage of praise and admiration from fans and followers in the comments section. Disha Patani expressed her adoration for fellow actress Mouni Roy on social media after she shared a number of gorgeous images on Instagram. Disha couldn’t help but express her admiration in the comment area of Mouni’s article, adding, “Stunningg."

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music.
Tags:
  1. Mouni Roy
  2. fashion
first published:July 02, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 14:18 IST