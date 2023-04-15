Mouni Roy Aces the Fashion Game in Black Sequin Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Calls Her ‘Hotness’

Mouni Roy has time and again proven that no one matches her when it comes to fashion. Her sense of style has managed to astound fans. She is a stunner, be it in traditional wear, beach outfits, or while choosing the ideal dress for the red carpet. If you are looking for a bold and trendy look, Mouni’s wardrobe is the right place to get some inspiration. Recently, the actress made heads turn in a black outfit as she graced an event hosted by Jio Studios in Mumbai. Her outfit of the night is what you need for your next party.

Mouni Roy posted a series of black-and-white images flaunting her perfectly toned body. She captioned the pictures, “Slow jazz playing in the bg."

Mouni picked her black sequined outfit from the shelves of fashion house Antonia Bronze. The ensemble featured a bralette top with a cowl neckline and backless detailing. Mouni paired the midriff-baring top with a long bodycon skirt that had a thigh-high side slit and gathered embellishments at the waist. Mouni added oomph to the look with black stilettos from Saint Laurent. For her makeup, the actress went for drawn-in eyebrows, eyeliner, and a shimmery base that accentuates her cheekbones and neck. Mouni left her hair open, drawn at the back in straight locks with a middle part.

Mouni was spotted entering the event with her new best friend in Bollywood, Disha Patani. Soon after she posted the pictures, Disha complimented Mouni on the bold look, and said that she redefines “Hotness." Other celebrities, like Jennifer Winget, dropped fire emojis on her post.

Mouni Roy is surely obsessed with sequins. Earlier, at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, the actress was elegantly dressed in a flowy sequined gown.

Mouni’s pink and silver gown was from designer Dolly J. Mouni looked mesmerising in the slip dress with halter neck accents and a plunging neckline. The dress included silver elements and had a bodycon pattern that cascaded down. The entire outfit was covered with embellishments and sequin details. The red carpet dress had a thigh-high slit with a train, cut-out features at the sides, and a backless appearance. Mouni completed the look in silver stilettos from Jimmy Choo.

Mouni Roy was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022 film Brahmastra. She will next be seen in The Virgin Tree.

