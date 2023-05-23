Mouni Roy Casts a Spell in an Embellished Bustier and Golden Skirt at Cannes 2023: See Photos

On May 16, the 76th Cannes Film Festival got underway, and since then, a number of Indian celebs have astounded internet users with their red carpet attire. Actress Mouni Roy from the movie Brahmastra also made her festival debut this year. The diva treated admirers to her new look today on social media.

The actress captioned her new post, “Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn x."

In the photographs, Mouni is wearing a long train and a bow-accented beige-gold skirt with a high waist. She paired it with an embellished strapless choli. She added trendy sunglasses and gold arm cuffs to complete her look. For her third outfit, Mouni Roy decided against wearing any jewellery and instead accessorised with two golden bangles and a pair of brown sunglasses. She kept her makeup light and her hair in a high ponytail. The diva was basic in her makeup choice. She chose a dewy makeup look for the glam, along with sharp kohl eyes, nude lips, and the ideal shimmer highlighter.

The actress was previously spotted donning a strapless black mermaid gown. She opted for a jewelry-free look while wearing her flawless cocktail dress with black sunglasses.

She chose a yellow statement gown with a single shoulder for her first appearance at Cannes, accessorising with a vibrant necklace.

After being well-recognised as a TV actor, Mouni transitioned easily to Bollywood. She has acted in films including Made in China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Gold. The actress’ most recent appearance was in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.