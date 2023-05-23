Mouni Roy Exudes Charm in a Chic Black Gown at the Cannes Film Festival; See Photos

Mouni Roy wore a gorgeous black gown for her second appearance at Cannes after making her red carpet debut in a yellow ensemble. She posted several images from her seond outing to her Instagram account along with the remark “Noir (sic)." In the pictures, she is pictured looking lovely in a black bodycon dress with a flare at the end. The off-shoulder dress includes a white bow up front as well. Mouni put her hair up in a tidy ponytail. In the outfit, she accentuates her contours well.

With her most recent visit on the French Riviera, the actress caught everyone’s attention! Check out her look below-

Mouni Roy donned a traditional black fishtail dress with a sweetheart neckline that she purchased from Tarik Ediz, a renowned fashion designer. In the fish-shaped gown with a figure-hugging style, Mouni showed off her curves. Her trademark winged eyeliner and a nude lip colour were the only cosmetics she wore. Mouni merely pulled her hair back into a tidy ponytail, and she was really stunning in the outfit.

We have always admired Mouni for having sharp features, whether it be in her eyes, her makeup, or anything else. She made care to maintain the edgy style and let her eyes do the talking once more at Cannes. She had very distinct eyes with ideal contours, which wonderfully complemented the outfit she was wearing.

Mouni also recently shared a reel video on her instagram page with the caption, “Films,art, culture, wine, cheese, and lots of good food? Hello Cannes 🖤."

Check out her reel right here:

Apart from Mouni, several stars including Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Dolly Singh, and many Indian celebs are making their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma, and Guneet Monga also graced the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

Mouni Roy left everyone impressed with her powerful portrayal of Junoon in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2022 released blockbuster hit Brahmastra. The actress next shares the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.