Mouni Roy Exudes Dazzling Beauty in a Sheer Pastel Green Saree; See Photos

Fashionista to the core is Mouni Roy. The star continues to kill it in the world of fashion by posting frequent excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Mouni is a natural in casual clothing and is equally adept at giving us glimpses into her ethnic journals and travelling while wearing swimwear. The actress made us drool with her latest sharing of a spate of images showing her in all six yards of grace. Mouni chose a sheer saree from the store’s racks while serving as a muse for fashion label Dilnaz.

Check out her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni looked stunning in a sheer pastel saree with yellow and silver zari embroidery along the borders. Mouni finished off her appearance with a green sleeveless blouse. Forever a saree girl, that was Mouni’s caption on her photos.

Mouni nailed the look with open hair fashioned in wavy curls, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

Mouni Roy defines herself as a fashion diva who embraces her unique sense of style and makes bold fashion statements. The most recent Instagram snap she posted left admirers and fashion fans speechless. The talented diva shared numerous images of herself on Instagram wearing a fascinating bodycon dress in blue and black with eye-catching floral and leopard print motifs.Mouni’s outfit was the perfect marriage of fashion and meaning. Her flawless body was heightened by the gown’s flawless accentuation of her curves. The upper part of the dress was decorated with a gorgeous flower pattern. As the eyes fell, a cheetah print covered the lower part of the gown. Mouni let her gorgeous dress take centre stage by pairing it with minimal accessories.

Check out Mouni’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni emphasised her flawless skin with a dewy finish, letting her makeup do the talking. Her captivating smokey eye makeup gave her look a glossy dimension. Her elegant, tight bun simultaneously gave off an air of sophistication. Mouni completed the look with shiny black pump heels. Mouni’s stunning appearance and poised assurance exuded perfect sophistication.