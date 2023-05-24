CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Mouni Roy Looks Ethereal as She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes in a Breathtaking Ivory Gown
1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Looks Ethereal as She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes in a Breathtaking Ivory Gown

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 13:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy makes her dream film festival debut on the Cannes red carpet. (Images: Instagram)

Mouni Roy has just made her Cannes debut and has totally had her Princess moment in a stunning feathery gown with a plunging neckline

On the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, actor Mouni Roy made her debut in a strapless white plunge-neck gown. On social media, Mouni shared images of the unforgettable moment with her followers. Even in the caption, she expressed her gratitude to her team for helping her fulfil her outstanding Cannes debut.

Check out Mouni’s red carpet outfit right here-

With the caption “Débutante," Mouni Roy shared images of herself on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. In the photos, Mouni is seen donning an ivory plunge-neck ensemble while having a modern Princess moment on the red carpet. She accessorised it with eye-catching pieces and barely-there makeup.

The strapless white gown worn by Mouni is from the Atelier Zuhra collection, and it is accessorised with Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos and Boucheron and Swarovski jewellery. Mouni’s red carpet outfit was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and has a plunging neckline that reveals her decolletage, a corseted bodice studded with sparkling diamantes, a voluminous skirt covered in ivory feathers, and a floor-sweeping train that gives it a Princess feel.

Mouni added a lovely, sparkling choker necklace as an accessory to the Princess gown. The final glam options were rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, glossy nude pink lip tint, delicate eye shadow, dramatic eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. Her red carpet appearance was finished off with an unkempt low bun.

Sharing the beautiful set of images with her fans and followers around the globe, Mouni wrote, “It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it.

Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly x."

This year, other Indian celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur also made their debut on the Cannes red carpet.

