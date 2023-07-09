Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph in a Gorgoues Off-Shoulder Gown and Flawless Makeup; See Photos

Absolute fashionista Mouni Roy is renowned for nailing every look. She continues to impress with her flawless elegance, whether it is on the red carpet at Cannes or the Maldives beach. Mouni, who boasts a sizable 27M Instagram followers, posts snippets on her Instagram stories, providing fashion aficionados with a wealth of inspiration. The actress recently dazzled the internet with images from her most recent fashion session, wearing an exquisite black outfit. Mouni raises the bar for fashion with her use of sheer material, edgy makeup, and a dash of glitz. Let’s explore her fashion-forward appearance and learn from her amazing sense of style.

Mouni gave her followers a weekend surprise on Saturday by posting her most recent photos to Instagram with the phrase “NOIR." In the images, Mouni was seen posing seductively while wearing a sultry black attire. Her post quickly became popular on social media, garnering over 85K likes and a large number of comments from devoted fans who showered her with admiration and congratulations. One admirer referred to her as the “beauty in black," and another called her a “stunning goddess."

Mouni chose a stunning one-shoulder gown from the well-known design house Deme for her outfit. Her alluring black dress features a halter neck and was made of a net and chiffon fabric blend. A daring thigh-high side split draws attention to the gown’s ruched design on the hips, fitted bust, and beautifully flowing pleated netted fabric at the bottom.

Mouni adopted a captivating smoky eye makeup style with help from makeup artist Albert Chettiar. The design included kohled eyes, precise winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, dazzling highlighter, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick to finish the beauty appearance. With the help of celebrity hairstylist Queensly Chettiar, Mouni’s thick hair was done with a smooth centre division so that it cascaded down in an exquisite and natural way.