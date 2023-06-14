Mouni Roy Shows Off A Rs3,00,000 Tote Bag At The Airport, Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reaction

Mouni Roy is the ‘IT’ girl when it comes to following the latest trends and she always makes a statement with her amazing looks. From acing her debut walk on the illustrious Cannes International film red carpet to always having the most amazing airport looks, Mouni Roy knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. However, what fashion enthusiasts and critics love about her is the fact that she always accessories her looks extremely well.

Recently, Mouni was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble along with classic bold black shades but what stood out the most was the tote bag she was carrying. Check out the video-

The actress sported a statement Christian Dior book tote bag and the design that the tote flaunts is a staple to the brand’s aesthetic. The fully embroidered bag highlights the Toile de Jouy Voyage motif designed exquisitely by the renowned Pietro Ruffo. The brand on their website mentions the following details, “Adorned with the Christian Dior Paris signature on the front, the large tote exemplifies the House’s signature savoir-faire and may be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder."

While Mouni did an exceptional job of accessorising her monotone ensemble with the bag, netizens did not forget to share their views about the bag and its super high price point. A fan commented saying, “I could take a much-needed vacation with this amount of money."

In recent times a report has been doing the rounds of the internet which claims that this particular Dior bag has been copied the most number of times, a few fans weighed in on that too. A comment read, “Oh no, she could have just bought a copy of the design but she is a true fashionista so we expect her to always buy the right things and flaunt it really well."