Moving To A New Abode? Check Out These 5 Brands For Home Solutions

Deco Window, a pioneering venture of Jayanita Exports Pvt. Ltd. (since 1978) and India’s premium and affordable 15-year-old brand, offers complete window covering solutions and home furnishings. It was established in 2015 with a clear vision to redefine the window covering solutions segment. With the parent company having four decades of astute experience, Deco Window has emerged as a leading manufacturer of high-quality and innovative window coverings. Their range of window solutions includes a variety of curtains made from premium fabrics such as silk, linen, and cotton, available in various styles, from simple to ornate designs. They also offer an extensive collection of blinds, shutters, and window films that provide privacy, light control, and insulation. Beyond window solutions, the brand boasts an impressive collection of home furnishings, including cushion covers, bed linens, tablecloths, and more, all designed to complement the overall decor of your home.