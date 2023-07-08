Mrunal Thakur Absolutely Rocks the Denim-On-Denim Style in Latest Pictures From Dubai

Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the love that the popularity of her latest work, Lust Stories 2 has bought among her fans. The actor recently wore a semi-formal outfit at an occasion in Dubai. The clothing line Aroka’s racks were where Mrunal Thakur chose her attire for the Dubai event. Mrunal Thakur wore a denim co-ord outfit, which costs $13,400 and includes an indigo wrap crop top and trousers. Her outfit was completed by Mrunal Thakur wearing a $16,000 indigo denim blazer from the same brand.

Check out Mrunal’s latest post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur uploaded a series of pictures to her Instagram account with the note, “I don’t want to say Du-bye. I’ll back to Dubai soon. As Mrunal Thakur took over the streets of Dubai wearing only jeans, she posed for the camera.

Mrunal Thakur recently spurned western clothing in favour of a pink salwar suit for her most recent photo shoot. Mrunal Thakur jusr spoiled her extended family of more than 9.3 million Instagram fans with some entrancing images of herself wearing a pink salwar suit with embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

“Sometimes you just gotta pink outside the box," Mrunal Thakur captioned her post.

Mrunal Thakur was dressed in a pastel pink embroidered kurta ensemble that also had matching trousers and a dupatta with sequin embroidery. Mrunal Thakur added gentle beach waves and left long locks hanging loose. She wore modest makeup but had striking kohl eyes. Mrunal Thakur poses gorgeously for the camera while displaying her exquisite clothing. Mrunal Thakur accessorised her ensemble with pearl earrings to keep it simple yet royal.

We may infer from Mrunal’s fashion diaries that the pretty woman can pull off any style, whether it be western or ethnic. Do you concur?